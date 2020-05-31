newswire article reposts united states actions & protests | police / legal Pair Of Brooklyn Lawyers Charged In Molotov Cocktail Attack On NYPD author: NYT Two lawyers were charged with taking part in a Molotov cocktail attack on a police patrol car over the weekend  human rights lawyer Urooj Rahman, 31, and Colinford King Mattis, 32, a Princeton-educated associate at Manhattan law firm Pryor Cashman LLP. Both were arrested shortly after the incident early Saturday during protests against the killing of George Floyd, and were charged with causing damage to a police vehicle by fire and explosives, according to federal court papers. They were expected to be appear before a federal magistrate on Monday, and it could not be determined if they have lawyers representing them yet.



The attack during the Brooklyn protests Saturday left the dashboard of a blue-and-white police car charred after a night of violent clashes between protesters and police. Police video surveillance near the 88th Precinct station house in the Fort Greene neighborhood captured the attack, and showed Ms. Rahman climbing out of a tan 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Mr. Mattis and moving toward the patrol car. As she neared, she lit a fuse hanging out of a Bud Light beer bottle and threw it through an already broken window of the police vehicle, igniting its console. The complaint said she returned to the minivan and the pair fled. The police saw Ms. Rahman throw the Molotov cocktail and followed the two lawyers as they tried to flee; a patrol car stopped them several blocks away and they were arrested. Inside the car, officers saw in plain view materials for making more Molotov cocktails  a bottle filled with toilet paper and what was believed to be gasoline inside and a lighter, the complaint said. link to www.nytimes.com



Two Lawyers Arrested in Molotov Cocktail Attack on Police in Brooklyn



A Princeton graduate and a human rights lawyer were both charged in an attack that left a police car dashboard charred. No one was injured.



Protesters in Flatbush,Brooklyn, on Saturday. A Molotov cocktail attack in Fort Greene damaged a police car.Credit...Chang W. Lee/The New York Times

By William K. Rashbaum



Two lawyers were charged with taking part in a Molotov cocktail attack on a police patrol car over the weekend  a human rights lawyer and a Princeton-educated associate at a Manhattan law firm.



The attack during the Brooklyn protests Saturday left the dashboard of a blue-and-white police car charred after a night of violent clashes between protesters and police, a symbol of the chaos wrought over a weekend of sometimes peaceful and sometimes violent demonstrations.



The car was unoccupied when the Molotov cocktail ignited, and no one was injured, the authorities said.



The two lawyers who the police said were involved in the attack were identified as Urooj Rahman, 31, the human rights lawyer, and Colinford King Mattis, 32, an associate at the midsize law firm of Pryor Cashman LLP, who graduated from Princeton.



Colinford King Mattis at his graduation from NYU law school.

Both were arrested shortly after the incident early Saturday during protests against the killing of George Floyd, federal authorities said.



Mr. Mattis and Ms. Rahman were charged with causing damage to a police vehicle by fire and explosives, according to federal court papers.



They were expected to be appear before a federal magistrate on Monday, and it could not be determined if they have lawyers representing them yet.



Police video surveillance near the 88th Precinct station house in the Fort Greene neighborhood captured the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.



It showed Ms. Rahman climbing out of a tan 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Mr. Mattis and moving toward the patrol car, the complaint said.



As she neared, she lit a fuse hanging out of a Bud Light beer bottle and threw it through an already broken window of the police vehicle, igniting its console. The complaint said she returned to the minivan and the pair fled.



The police saw Ms. Rahman throw the Molotov cocktail and followed the two lawyers as they tried to get away, officials said. A patrol car stopped them several blocks away and they were arrested.



Inside the car, officers saw in plain view materials for making more Molotov cocktails  a bottle filled with toilet paper and what was believed to be gasoline inside and a lighter, the complaint said.



Mr. Mattis began working in July 2018 as an associate in the corporate group at Pryor Cashman, where, according to his profile on the firm's website, he advises public and private companies, their executives and boards on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, financing and corporate governance, among other matters.



The picture on his LinkedIn profile shows a smiling young man in a business suit, white shirt and striped red tie, and the profile says he graduated from Princeton University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and earned a law degree from New York University Law School in 2016.



Ms. Rahman, a graduate of Fordham Law School, works as a human rights lawyer, according to a Facebook post about an April 30 talk she was scheduled to give to a Muslim group, where she was to discuss "Love of the Earth."



The lawyers were charged in a criminal complaint filed late Saturday in United States District Court in Brooklyn and sworn out by an F.B.I. agent assigned to the Joint Terrorist Task Force.







