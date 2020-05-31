resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia 31.May.2020 15:37
government | police / legal

JBLM ANTI-TERRORISM OFFICE WANTS YOU TO REPORT BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTERS

author: Felicia
Citing President Trump's statement that ANTIFA is a terrorist organization, the JBLMATO has asked that you report anyone participating in protests over the death of George Floyd.
The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) has asked that anyone with information about individuals participating in protests condemning the murder of George Floyd, report that information immediately to their office at 235-966-7319. Citing President Trump's statement that he considers ANTIFA a terrorist organization, the JBLMATO stated that this designation would extend to similar groups such as "Black Lives Matter" and that any person participating in protest activity against the police or other government agencies could be listed as a 'homegrown violent extremist'.

The JBLMATO reminded all personnel, both military and civilian, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord that they are prohibited from making any public or private statement in support of George Floyd or claiming that there was any type of police misconduct in Floyd's death. The Director of National Intelligence James Clapper signed Security Executive Agent Directive 5 in May 2016 that allows investigators to analyze information posted publicly on social media sites, such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as part of security clearance background checks. The JBLMATO emphasized that part of its "force protection mission" is to scan and monitor social media for any type of protest of dissent against government activities and to maintain records on individuals who post such information in order to assess whether they may be a threat to DOD personnel or members of the civilian community. The JBLMATO further warned that cellular devices (smartphone) could also be monitored using electronic warfare devices such as Stingray.

Nothing is too trivial to report, said JBLM Anti-Terrorism Officer Daniel Vessels. Even the most "innocent statement" questioning government activities may be the clue we need to uncover a violent extremist. If you have photographs or other detailed information, please e-mail it to the JBLMATO at
 usarmy.jblm.imcom.list.des-protection-division@mail.mil

A copy of the JBLMATO briefing and a list of organizations that JBLM has designated as threats can be downloaded from  https://intra.lewis-mcchord.army.mil/des/fpat/

phone: (253)966-7319

State of Minnesota Attorney General Removed This Pic From His Twitter 31.May.2020 16:16
_ link

:

http://https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSpO0wSXcAMPvjw.jpg

original 3 Jan 2018 tweet from Rep (now MN AG) Keith Ellison 31.May.2020 16:23
_ link

:

http://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSpO0wSXcAMPvjw.jpg
Rep Keith Ellison 3 Jan 2018
Rep Keith Ellison 3 Jan 2018
 filename DSpO0wSXcAMPvjw
filename DSpO0wSXcAMPvjw

