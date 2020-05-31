Trump: Antifa Will Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization

english
This should make anyone stop and think. We're likely being manipulated to riot so we give Trump and his extremist, alt-right pals an excuse to get heavy handed with us. Acting with out thinking is bad form. If you can't see how your actions could be manipulated by these people, you can't win this. These people are snakes. They set people up by manipulating them. They will use your herd instinct and naivety to lead you into helping their agenda. You need to think long term to beat them. The Dead Kennedy's song "Riot" explains why rioting isn't always a good idea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa4S1_v-YJ4