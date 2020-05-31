resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 31.May.2020 15:36
human & civil rights | police / legal

Trump: Antifa Will Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization

author: _
The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.
Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.
Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Think! 31.May.2020 17:17
Eli link

"Minnesota public safety commissioner speculates riots related to 'white supremacist organizers.'"
 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/minnesota-public-safety-commissioner-speculates-riots-related-to-white-supremacist-organizers

This should make anyone stop and think. We're likely being manipulated to riot so we give Trump and his extremist, alt-right pals an excuse to get heavy handed with us. Acting with out thinking is bad form. If you can't see how your actions could be manipulated by these people, you can't win this. These people are snakes. They set people up by manipulating them. They will use your herd instinct and naivety to lead you into helping their agenda. You need to think long term to beat them. The Dead Kennedy's song "Riot" explains why rioting isn't always a good idea:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa4S1_v-YJ4

RE: "manipulated to riot" / "white supremacists"  ABSOLUTE BULL***T. 31.May.2020 18:18
_ link

the "white supremacists" canard was launched by Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor and the corporate mass media. The 'rioting' (arson, property damage etc.) is organically emerging from the actual protests and protesters themselves, many of whom are Antifa with a history of such behavior (even in the "smash Nazis" demonstrations).

You can certainly make an argument / advocate that :
"no, the use of violence, property destruction is unacceptable" but in this case the rioting is emerging straight out of the street demonstrations, sometimes in broad daylight i.e. they don't even wait for the sun to go down (for example, the Beverly Hills protests yesterday). It's part and parcel of the people collectively assembling. Sure not every single person who demonstrates is also doing the violent-destruction acts: It's definitely a smaller number, minority of them (I'd say, based on observing, that many ? of them are Antifa or Antifa-connected). But it is clear that the people who do so are not "manipulators", "riot leaders" or anything such.

Watch some live streams of the protests, understand what the protesters are actually doing on the scene, live, in real time. Before you believe corporate mass media propaganda spewed by Fascist controllers in government.

Addendum: the "manipulated" conspiracy theory 31.May.2020 18:54
_ link

Piles of bricks to be used by rioters have been reported (see the attached Kansas City Police Department message, today) in several cities.

Not sure who is doing this (perhaps ? it is just entities 'sympathetic' to George Floyd protesters who have a pallet of bricks delivered from local Home Depot) but I would seriously doubt that "white supremacists" are behind it. Anyway proof will have to be provided of who is paying for and delivering the shipments of riot projectiles, in cities across the country.
"stashes of bricks and rocks"  Kansas City PD 31 May 2020

Minneapolis local news reporting "hidden accelerant bottles" 31.May.2020 22:27
_ link

KSTP5 just did their sign off with unsettling (paranoia-mongering?...) reports of "water/plastic bottles hidden in bushes, behind trees with gasoline and fire accelerant liquids inside of them" around the Twin Cities metro area and that if a person was to see or find them, they "should call 911".

Again, zero mention of who is leaving these bottles, how they got there, who prepared them etc.

