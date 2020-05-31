newswire article reporting portland metro anti-racism Justice for George Floyd Portland event 5-28-2020 author: mary eng i was excluded from the demonstration by the justice center by several aggressive males one of whom used the word Nword.

an aggressive female used the B-word. i was chased away from taking pictures by several aggressive males.



one male has been identified as HummingbirdMob at twitter, and has taken accountability for using the N-word at the protest to intimidate people not in the "cool club" of VIP protestors.



this horrendous N-word slur was captured on video.

several of his friends have called him out for the word he chose.



i just want people in Portland to be aware that our demonstrations are inclusive of all genders, body types, and spiritualities.



just bc it is against my spirituality to deploy violence on adversaries, doesn't mean i should be bullied or intimidated.



i was called a "B-word" by a disturbed young woman.



i suggest that Portland can do better, to honor the dead.



Using the N-word to intimidate and harass people trying to express solidarity for civil rights, is unacceptable.



It dishonors the memory of George Floyd and all people of color murdered under the tyranny of racism.



in desperation, to re-integrate my self, i referred to black family members of the people being excluded.



we should not be required to submit evidence of black relatives, cousins, or children to be accepted within portland.



demonstrations for AntiRacism should not become personal invasions of privacy and disputations of identity.



i noted a look of sadness on the face of one woman of color, witnessing the bullying incident.



i have a long history of filming events relating to dontshootpdx and civil rights in portland.



but i should not have to cite my long history of work supporting anti-racism to be accepted.



i hope that Portland will become more inclusive of people like me, who feel alienated by the violence on the streets since Trump was elected.



It was very nice to see the city in which i was born.



i stayed inside on the next two nights, observing the chaos from the internet.



i just want to reach out to thank the people who have always treated me respectfully , like teressa raiford, Portland Copwatch, iamjoeanybody, and many others who provide me with a frame of reference when i think about powerful social change in portland.



i understand that some of this is a generation divide, and that young people are very frustrated and lashing out.

i also accept that my personality and sense of humor is not to every one's liking.



but this shouldn't ever be about personal vendettas or bullying campaigns.



i wish portland much peace and healing, and positive true change.

i want you to know i am concerned, but not defeated, and will continue to love you Portland, with all your pain, and anguish.



Let freedom ring! contribute to this article

