newswire article reporting united states 29.May.2020 14:42
actions & protests | police / legal

#georgefloyd 2 reporters, 1 white, 1 Black. Guess which got arrested?

author: alza miento
Two CNN reporters and their crew are in Minneapolis. Reporter Josh Cambell is white. Omar Jimenez is Black.
This story hit various news outlets early this morning.

Two CNN reporters and their crew are in Minneapolis covering the killing of George Floyd and community and police response. Reporter Josh Cambell is white. Omar Jimenez is Black.

After being told that he was under arrest for not moving when told to, Jimenez, his producer and his photojournalist were placed in cuffs.

This all unfolded live on the air.

Despite protestations from Jimenez relaying that they were just getting out of the way as troopers advanced through the intersection and that they would move to wherever media is supposed to move if only told where, all three were taken in and held for 2 1/2 hours before being released. The MINN State Patrol released the statement that they were held then released once they were confirmed to be media.

This is highly suspect as Jimenez and crew are clearly seen showing their identities.

CNN reporter Josh Campbell, who was stationed a block away from Jimenez and crew, said law enforcement approached him, but didn't ask him to move or arrest him once he identified himself as a journalist. Campbell is white.

To his credit, MINN Governor Tim Waltz stated "There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen," Walz said, adding that he is "owning" this and taking full responsibility. "This is a very public apology to that team. It should not happen.

Both work for corporate mass media and only C.M.M. is reporting on this 29.May.2020 14:59
_ link

end of story

Replying to corporate mass media comment 29.May.2020 17:39
alza miento link

You are not accurate. This is carried internationally by mainstream and alternative media.

To support this arrest when considered in context is racist, no matter what outlet one works for.

