georgefloyd 2 reporters, 1 white, 1 Black. Guess which got arrested?

Two CNN reporters and their crew are in Minneapolis covering the killing of George Floyd and community and police response. Reporter Josh Cambell is white. Omar Jimenez is Black.



After being told that he was under arrest for not moving when told to, Jimenez, his producer and his photojournalist were placed in cuffs.



This all unfolded live on the air.



Despite protestations from Jimenez relaying that they were just getting out of the way as troopers advanced through the intersection and that they would move to wherever media is supposed to move if only told where, all three were taken in and held for 2 1/2 hours before being released. The MINN State Patrol released the statement that they were held then released once they were confirmed to be media.



This is highly suspect as Jimenez and crew are clearly seen showing their identities.



CNN reporter Josh Campbell, who was stationed a block away from Jimenez and crew, said law enforcement approached him, but didn't ask him to move or arrest him once he identified himself as a journalist. Campbell is white.



To his credit, MINN Governor Tim Waltz stated "There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen," Walz said, adding that he is "owning" this and taking full responsibility. "This is a very public apology to that team. It should not happen.

