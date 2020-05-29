georgefloyd Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd degree murder & manslaughter

|
After 3 consecutive nights of protests in Minneapolis and others U.S. cities, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested charged with 3rd degree murder & manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd.
What this means in the state of MINN:
(a) Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.
In viewing the three videos that recorded the 8 minute torture that lead to George Floyd's death, I would say that it should be obvious that the charges deem appropriate.
But what can happen herein out? Will there be a judge or jury trial? Can he accept or negotiate a deal? A lesser sentence?
Will the utter rage of descendants of slaves again light the night time sky?
And much respect to the teen descendant of slaves, Darnella Frazier, who filmed Chauvin's act of indifference that caused the death of Floyd. Her life and that of the family of George Floyd will never be the same.
Presently, the nature of how much the 2 employees interacted or 'knew' each other is not known.
in the FBI / DOJ / State of Minnesota investigation and prosecution, there may ? be evidence presented that the two men had some connection with each other; or at least that their prior relationship, if any, should be explored in detail.
Additionally, it seems from the videos that have been released that the 3 other MPD officers involved in the murder were somehow ? knowledgable about Floyd and Chauvin being known to each other, and also Floyd being known personally to at least 1 and perhaps all 3 of the other MPD officers, apart from Chauvin himself. Evidenced by their synchronous collaboration in holding Floyd on pavement while Chauvin choked him to death. The deliberateness of behavior of all 4 in this public execution can not be ignored.
For example :
Chauvin may ?, as an active MPD officer and 17-year employee of the El Nuevo Rodeo club, had a 'grudge' against co-worker Floyd due to his felony record
Chauvin may ? have had racist prejudice specifically directed towards Floyd (although other nonwhite security personnel also worked for the club)
They may ? have had mutual disrespect / conflict between each other, of unknown nature
Other 3 cops, in the takedown of Floyd (for what's been reported as passing counterfeit currency) may ? have known in advance what Chauvin planned to do or accomplish in the brutal arrest - i.e. they are direct accomplices
George Floyd, fired officer overlapped security shifts at south Minneapolis club
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/05/438577.shtml