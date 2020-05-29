newswire article commentary united states human & civil rights | police / legal #georgefloyd Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd degree murder & manslaughter author: alza miento But what can happen herein out? Will there be a judge or jury trial? Can he accept or negotiate a deal? A lesser sentence? After 3 consecutive nights of protests in Minneapolis and others U.S. cities, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested charged with 3rd degree murder & manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd.



What this means in the state of MINN:



(a) Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.



In viewing the three videos that recorded the 8 minute torture that lead to George Floyd's death, I would say that it should be obvious that the charges deem appropriate.



But what can happen herein out? Will there be a judge or jury trial? Can he accept or negotiate a deal? A lesser sentence?



Will the utter rage of descendants of slaves again light the night time sky?



And much respect to the teen descendant of slaves, Darnella Frazier, who filmed Chauvin's act of indifference that caused the death of Floyd. Her life and that of the family of George Floyd will never be the same. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion