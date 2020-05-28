newswire article reposts united states actions & protests | government Trump to Minneapolis/St. Paul: "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts" author: ripley's believe it or not 2 tweets :



I can't stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.....



....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020 I can't stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.....

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020





....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020 contribute to this article add comment to discussion view discussion from this article