newswire article reporting global 28.May.2020 17:16
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 05/29/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
Dear Radio Friend,
     This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Radio Deutsche-Welle
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200529.mp3
   (If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

       From RUSSIA-  On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Alexander Zevin, author of Liberalism at Large: The World According to The Economist. He exposes the British magazine The Economist's deep involvement in promoting free trade and the laissez-faire disaster in Ireland during the Irish famine, pushing Western foreign policy goals such as the Pinochet coup in Chile, to the coup in Iran in 1953, to US-backed regime-change operations in Venezuela today.

       From CUBA-   he Iranian tankers bringing gasoline and additives to Venezuela have been arriving despite US military threats. Venezuela has rejected the intended sale of Citgo refineries in the US based on asset seizures. Brazilian president Bolsonaro continues to attend rallies and greet people without a mask as the the spread of and death toll from Covid-19 soars in his country. Trump has been discussing renewed nuclear bomb testing, the first since 1992. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing corruption charges at a trial in Jerusalem. Then a Viewpoint on the American dream, the land of opportunity, where Doctors Without Borders sent an emergency team to treat the indigenous Navajo members for Covid infections.

       From JAPAN- The National Peoples Congress of China is imposing new security laws on Hong Kong, resulting in a renewed uprising with threats coming from the US. Japan is bracing for a second wave of Covid cases after lifting its state of emergency.

       From GERMANY- First some brief world reports on the pandemic around the world, including Thailand, India, Spain, and Brazil. Then a piece about the pandemic in the US, with comments from US scholar Noam Chomsky.

            The latest Shortwave Report (May 29) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml  in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
   (If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml  (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts   (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page- 
 http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
       ¡FurthuR!      Dan Roberts

"You cannot control your own population by force, but it can be distracted by consumption."
-- Noam Chomsky

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
 www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

