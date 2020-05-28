|
Hungry Ghosts - Memorial Day
author: Dan Shea (repost)
|
This Memorial Day 2020
In this year of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic I have written a poem in tribute to my younger brother Michael David Shea 2/12/1950 - 7/6/2010
who followed me to Viet Nam in 1968.
|
-----Original Message-----
From: dan shea
Sent: May 25, 2020 2:00 PM
To: vfp72 Talk
Cc: vfp72 lists
Subject: [Vfp72] Hungry Ghosts by Daniel Shea
To my son a victim of my exposure to Agent Orange
Casey Allen Shea
12/16/1977 - 2/25/1981
and to all who have fallen or lost love ones because of the insanity of War.
Hungry Ghosts
by Daniel Shea
5/24/20
My reflection, a mere ghost
among War's harvested souls
names etched in black granite
meant to honor their memory
Missing was my own, that
young boy, barely a man,
a marine, whose only cause
was self preservation
Survive I did, though not
innocence, perished it did
in the year of 1968, in the
jungles of Quang Tri Province
Hungry ghosts rise for
Tet Nguyen Dan, to join the first
days feast, the Kitchen Gods have
prepared for restless ancestors
The ancestors have invited the pawns
of the Chinese, French, Japanese,
and American occupiers whose
disembodied spirits have join their own
Together they chant forgiveness
to vibrating quakes, notes struck
on gongs chasing away evil spirits
that brought War's spear
The spear that slaughtered millions,
warriors, farmers, fishermen,
women and children, GENOCIDE, wounding too, bodies and souls
It's carnage lay waste to fertile
fields, rice paddies and villages
It's dragon's breath, set jungles
ablaze, too few creatures escaped
The smoke rose from the ruin
into a cloud, blotting out the sky,
choking the promise of the sun
an omen soon coming to fruition
Winged serpents, spit
toxins, that poison all it
touches, food crops wither
and die, humans fall fatally ill
When we thought War had fled,
still it lingered, reaching into the
womb of mothers, to steal little
arms, legs, fingers, eyes and more.
This lingering monster, was an
equal opportunity killer, neither
race, age, sex, national origin,
nor class could escape it's toll.
Not all the fallen are written
in that great granite Memorial Wall,
Hungry Ghosts reflected in shadowy shapes, have come to weep with us
Vietnamese Ghosts chant forgiveness,
for those of us who unwittingly carried War's spear, remember us not
as warriors on this Memorial Day
Remember us as sons and
daughters, brothers and sisters,
mothers and fathers, Vietnamese,
and Americans and pledge to
break War's spear and War No More.
