newswire article creative global human & civil rights | imperialism & war Hungry Ghosts - Memorial Day author: Dan Shea (repost) This Memorial Day 2020



In this year of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic I have written a poem in tribute to my younger brother Michael David Shea 2/12/1950 - 7/6/2010



who followed me to Viet Nam in 1968. -----Original Message-----



From: dan shea

Sent: May 25, 2020 2:00 PM

To: vfp72 Talk

Cc: vfp72 lists

Subject: [Vfp72] Hungry Ghosts by Daniel Shea







To my son a victim of my exposure to Agent Orange



Casey Allen Shea



12/16/1977 - 2/25/1981



and to all who have fallen or lost love ones because of the insanity of War.







Hungry Ghosts



by Daniel Shea



5/24/20







My reflection, a mere ghost



among War's harvested souls



names etched in black granite



meant to honor their memory







Missing was my own, that



young boy, barely a man,



a marine, whose only cause



was self preservation







Survive I did, though not



innocence, perished it did



in the year of 1968, in the



jungles of Quang Tri Province







Hungry ghosts rise for



Tet Nguyen Dan, to join the first



days feast, the Kitchen Gods have



prepared for restless ancestors







The ancestors have invited the pawns



of the Chinese, French, Japanese,



and American occupiers whose



disembodied spirits have join their own







Together they chant forgiveness



to vibrating quakes, notes struck



on gongs chasing away evil spirits



that brought War's spear







The spear that slaughtered millions,



warriors, farmers, fishermen,



women and children, GENOCIDE, wounding too, bodies and souls







It's carnage lay waste to fertile



fields, rice paddies and villages



It's dragon's breath, set jungles



ablaze, too few creatures escaped







The smoke rose from the ruin



into a cloud, blotting out the sky,



choking the promise of the sun



an omen soon coming to fruition







Winged serpents, spit



toxins, that poison all it



touches, food crops wither



and die, humans fall fatally ill







When we thought War had fled,



still it lingered, reaching into the



womb of mothers, to steal little



arms, legs, fingers, eyes and more.







This lingering monster, was an



equal opportunity killer, neither



race, age, sex, national origin,



nor class could escape it's toll.







Not all the fallen are written



in that great granite Memorial Wall,



Hungry Ghosts reflected in shadowy shapes, have come to weep with us







Vietnamese Ghosts chant forgiveness,



for those of us who unwittingly carried War's spear, remember us not



as warriors on this Memorial Day







Remember us as sons and



daughters, brothers and sisters,



mothers and fathers, Vietnamese,



and Americans and pledge to







break War's spear and War No More.

















_______________________________________________

VFP72 mailing list

VFP72@lists.vfpchapter72.org

http://lists.vfpchapter72.org/mailman/listinfo/vfp72 contribute to this article add comment to discussion