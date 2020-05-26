resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts united states 26.May.2020 03:46
human & civil rights | police / legal

Video: Minneapolis Cops Kill Man Detained On Pavement In "Medical Incident"

author: Brian Dakss
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzaibJ-quVI

A video taken by an onlooker Monday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer keeping his knee on the neck of a motionless, moaning black man at the foot of a squad car. The man later died.

A police statement said officers responded to a report of a "forgery in progress" adding, "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. ... Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

A female bystander points out the subject's nose is bleeding.

In an ongoing commentary permeated by cursing, a male onlooker says, "That's bullst, Bro. You're stopping his breathing right there, Bro. Get him off the ground, Bro. You're being a bum right now."

The man says the officer is "enjoying that. He's a bum, Bro. You could have put him in the car by now. He's not resisting arrest or nothing. You're enjoying it. Look at you. Your body language - you bum. You know that's bogus right now."

The female onlooker repeatedly urges the officers to check the subject's pulse. "He's not responsive right now," a bystander says. "He's not moving."

Then, an ambulance arrives and takes the man away.

"You just really killed that man, Bro," the male onlooker says.

Frazier, who took the video, says directly beneath it on her Facebook page, " They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy &#128148;&#128148;#POLICEBRUTALITY."
 link to www.cbsnews.com

Video shows Minneapolis cop with knee on neck of motionless, moaning man

By Brian Dakss

Updated on: May 26, 2020 / 6:38 AM / CBS News

A video taken by an onlooker Monday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer keeping his knee on the neck of a motionless, moaning man at the foot of a squad car. The man later died.

A police statement said officers responded to a report of a "forgery in progress."

"Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence," the statement said. "Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car.

"After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance."

The man died soon after, the statement said, adding, "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. ... Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

Later, Minneapolis police said the FBI is joining the investigation of the incident.

Two of the officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave, the department says.

The video, captured by Darnella Frazier, begins with the man, who is black, groaning and saying repeatedly, "I can't breathe" to the officer with his knee on the man's neck. The officer is white.

They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy &#128148;&#128148;#POLICEBRUTALITY
Posted by Darnella Frazier on Monday, May 25, 2020

"Please," he pleads. "I can't breathe," and continues to moan.

An officer keeps insisting he get in car he keeps saying he can't.

"My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. ... (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. ... I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." That was followed by more groaning.


Video shows Minneapolis cop with knee on neck of motionless, moaning man

By Brian Dakss

Updated on: May 26, 2020 / 6:38 AM / CBS News

A video taken by an onlooker Monday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer keeping his knee on the neck of a motionless, moaning man at the foot of a squad car. The man later died.

A police statement said officers responded to a report of a "forgery in progress."

"Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence," the statement said. "Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car.
Trending News

Viral video shows woman calling cops on black man in Central Park
Family of double murder suspect pleads for him to surrender
Shoppers call out woman without mask at Staten Island store

"After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance."

The man died soon after, the statement said, adding, "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. ... Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

Later, Minneapolis police said the FBI is joining the investigation of the incident.

Two of the officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave, the department says.

The video, captured by Darnella Frazier, begins with the man, who is black, groaning and saying repeatedly, "I can't breathe" to the officer with his knee on the man's neck. The officer is white.

They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy &#128148;&#128148;#POLICEBRUTALITY
Posted by Darnella Frazier on Monday, May 25, 2020

"Please," he pleads. "I can't breathe," and continues to moan.

An officer keeps insisting he get in car he keeps saying he can't.

"My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. ... (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. ... I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." That was followed by more groaning.

---
miineapolis-police-incident-052520.jpg
---

Screen grab from video captured on evening of May 25, 2020 by onlooker Darnella Frazier shows Minneapolis police officer with knee on neck of "forgery" suspect. Darnella Frazier / Facebook

A female bystander points out the subject's nose is bleeding.

In an ongoing commentary permeated by cursing, a male onlooker says, "That's bullst, Bro. You're stopping his breathing right there, Bro. Get him off the ground, Bro. You're being a bum right now."

The man says the officer is "enjoying that. He's a bum, Bro. You could have put him in the car by now. He's not resisting arrest or nothing. You're enjoying it. Look at you. Your body language - you bum. You know that's bogus right now."

The female onlooker repeatedly urges the officers to check the subject's pulse. "He's not responsive right now," a bystander says. "He's not moving."

Then, an ambulance arrives and takes the man away.

"You just really killed that man, Bro," the male onlooker says.

Frazier, who took the video, says directly beneath it on her Facebook page, " They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy &#128148;&#128148;#POLICEBRUTALITY."

homepage: homepage: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/video-shows-minneapolis-cop-with-knee-on-neck-of-motionless-moaning-man-he-later-died/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion