newswire article reposts global corporate dominance | economic justice 97% Owned - Economic Truth Documentary - How Is Money Created author: Independent POV (130 mins.) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcGh1Dex4Yo



97% Owned presents serious research and verifiable evidence on our economic and financial system. This is the first documentary to tackle this issue from a UK-perspective and explains the inner workings of Central Banks and the Money creation process.



When money drives almost all activity on the planet, it's essential that we understand it. Yet simple questions often get overlooked, questions like; where does money come from? Who creates it? Who decides how it gets used? And what does this mean for the millions of ordinary people who suffer when the monetary, and financial system, breaks down?



Our debt based economic system exists solely due to creation of money for non-productive, non-real (goods & services) economy, speculative, bubble-inflating, financialized uses by private owned fiat currency central banks. The world's economy is today driven and fueled by credit expansion (Latin credere = to believe) with debt note fiat currency. No economic or real GDP growth occurs without constantly rising increases in public/private debt and issuance of debt-based fiat currency. All aspects of public- and private-held assets are founded entirely on this debt-based fiat currency system. The government can not afford to let the banking system fail because if it did, more than 97 percent of all money would disappear. In the event of a crisis, risk is transferred to the citizen taxpayer. Each boom and bust cycle recurs with a newly increased magnitude of private central bank-issued fiat money created as debt.



"The only option is to stop [central] banks from creating money as debt. If you want to have a chance of tackling any of the big social issues, you've got to solve the money issue."

 Ben Dyson (co-author of 'Modernising Money') http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcGh1Dex4Yo



 97% Owned - Economic Truth documentary - How is Money Created



3,273,624 views  May 1, 2012

Independent POV



97% Owned presents serious research and verifiable evidence on our economic and financial system. This is the first documentary to tackle this issue from a UK-perspective and explains the inner workings of Central Banks and the Money creation process.



When money drives almost all activity on the planet, it's essential that we understand it. Yet simple questions often get overlooked, questions like; where does money come from? Who creates it? Who decides how it gets used? And what does this mean for the millions of ordinary people who suffer when the monetary, and financial system, breaks down?



A film by Michael Oswald, Produced by Mike Horwath, featuring Ben Dyson of Positive Money, Josh Ryan-Collins of The New Economics Foundation, Ann Pettifor, the "HBOS Whistleblower" Paul Moore, Simon Dixon of Bank to the Future, Sargon Nissan of the Financial Transparency Coalition and Nick Dearden from the Jubliee Debt Campaign.



Our debt based economic system exists solely due to creation of money for non-productive, non-real (goods & services) economy, speculative, bubble-inflating, financialized uses by private owned fiat currency central banks. The world's economy is today driven and fueled by credit expansion (Latin credere = to believe) with debt note fiat currency. No economic or real GDP growth occurs without constantly rising increases in public/private debt and issuance of debt-based fiat currency. All aspects of public- and private-held assets are founded entirely on this debt-based fiat currency system. The government can not afford to let the banking system fail because if it did, more than 97 percent of all money would disappear. In the event of a crisis, risk is transferred to the citizen taxpayer. Each boom and bust cycle recurs with a newly increased magnitude of private central bank-issued fiat money created as debt.





 "This economic crisis is like a cancer. If you just wait, thinking this is going to go away... just like a cancer it's going to grow and [then] it will be too late. Wishful thinking is that governments are going to sort it out: the governments don't rule the world, Goldman Sachs rules the world."

 Alessio Rastani



 "The only option is to stop [central] banks from creating money as debt. If you want to have a chance of tackling any of the big social issues, you've got to solve the money issue."

 Ben Dyson (co-author of 'Modernising Money') contribute to this article add comment to discussion