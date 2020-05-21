newswire article reporting global health | media criticism The Shortwave Report 05/22/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200522.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



From JAPAN- The Japanese government is trying to decide whether or not to lift the state of emergency in three more prefectures, while maintaining it in others. The Japanese made anti flu drug Avigan is undergoing further clinical trials, though approval is expected this month. A report on the relaxed restrictions in the US with an extended weekend holiday beginning. At the annual assembly of the World Health Organization with key topics of developing a Covid vaccine and a plan for distribution of medical supplies. Meanwhile Mike Pompeo and Trump have stepped up criticism of China, blaming it for the spread of Covid.



From RUSSIA- On his program George Galloway interviewed Alan MacLeod about his new book called "Propaganda In The Information Age." They discuss media and journalists ignoring stories rather than writing false narratives, and their lack of questioning government leaders. Alan says that the elite are creating the outlook often contrary to the interests of the people. And that the lack of reporting on Venezuela and following the government on the pandemic are examples. Social media giants Google and Facebook are limiting the scope of what most people see in an era called the information age.



From CUBA- The Venezuelan government released a document sent to Juan Guaido billing him $1.5 million for interest on invasion services by Silvercorp USA. Trump has given the WHO 30 days to change its ways or funding will be permanently cut. Mike Pompeo threatened the International Criminal Court if they continue a war crimes investigation into Israeli actions in Palestine. Palestine has terminated all agreements with Israel and the US. Then a Viewpoint on Libya, where mercenary troops keep arriving from all over the globe to support the warring factions.



