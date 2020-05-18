Al Nakba 2020: Girding up the loins of the mind By Zahir Ebrahim, Project Humanbeingsfirst

https://web.archive.org/ ... phbf-header.jpg





Preface

Al Nakba 2020: Girding up the loins of the mind

The following grotesque news headlines today, Sunday, 17 May 2020, on the Iranian English language Press TV website: ??, announcing:

'US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has threatened that Washington will "exact consequences" if the International Criminal Court (ICC) moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israel.

Pompeo's warning came after the ICC prosecutor decided to consider Palestine a state with the ability to submit complaints that could trigger probes into war crimes it says Israel committed in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.' ;

and: ??, describing:

'The United States has been Israel?s biggest ally since its illegal creation in 1948, running roughshod over Palestinian rights while giving the Israeli regime a blank check to commit gross violations of human rights and international law.

The US supports Israel financially, militarily and diplomatically. It gives the regime $3.8 billion a year, most of which in military aid. As Israel?s closest ally, the US has vetoed dozens of resolutions at the UN Security Council condemning Israeli occupation, settlement activities and human rights violations.

Emboldened by Washington?s unconditional support, the Israeli regime has oppressed the Palestinians through unlawful killings, forced displacement, abusive detention and expansion of illegal settlements.

Successive US presidents have touted the so-called special relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv. President Donald Trump, however, has taken this to a whole new level.

The Republican president has upended years of US policy through his self-proclaimed ?deal of the century,? which he officially unveiled in January at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his side.

The scheme meets Israel?s demands while paying lip service to a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders. It designates the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as ?Israel?s undivided capital? and allows the regime to annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.' ;

motivated me to get out of my depression in this holy month of Ramadan and recompile all my writings on al Nakba: the Zionist Jews' genocide of Palestinian Goyem, mostly Muslims, and the Jewish resettlement of Palestine.

Al Nakba, the great calamity, as the indigenous Palestinians live it, now being executed for a lot longer than the 72nd anniversary of the imperial creation of the Jewish state in Goyem Palestine, is spot on the primacy template established by the European White Anglo-Saxon Protestant mostly recovering-Christian colonists in their long running genocide and resettlement of the Americas and the Lands Down Under (Australia, New Zealand), in the name of high civilization against its indigenous peoples and their primitive cultures.

I am reproducing in this Preface two analytical missives I wrote over a decade ago on the 60th anniversary celebrations in Israel that continue to capture the state of affairs in Zionistan. This is my lede into this magnum opus compendium of my essays and letters on this subject from the very founding of Project Humanbeingsfirst in April 2003 when I wrote my first book Prisoners of the Cave as the bombing of Iraq was underway by the United States, to my last piece of writing in March 2020 when the powers that be removed all my writings being hosted on Google Blogger. I really don't have any new words to add. For, if words alone were sufficient, then, the three thousand years old Ten Commandments would have sufficed and mankind would have lived in the shade of milk and honey.

The way Palestine was stolen from the Muslim goy, at the barrel of a gun, is also the only way it shall be recovered. Words that capture profound thoughts always lay the foundation of all human endeavors, both hegemonic driven by primacy instinct, and benevolent driven by altruism instinct.

These two facets of mankind have been at odds with each other from the very first creation of man, and shall continue until the end of mankind. And at every juncture when these have intersected, ironically, it has always been the club that has subdued hegemony, not benevolent words, not protest marches, not divestment scams , and certainly not matams (laments). Primacy only understands the club!

And so shall it be again. I look forward to someday being part of that army that shall wield that club against this primal evil. If not me, then surely my offspring. And if not mine, then surely others.

Just that thought has got me out of my depression this Sunday night / Monday morning, it is 2 am, and into compiling this book. I had stopped fasting a few days ago just as Laylat al-Qadr night approached, because I felt like such a hypocrite, but I shall now resume fasting.

Zahir Ebrahim

Project Humanbeingsfirst.org

Celebrating Israel's 60th Birthday in the 60th year of the Nakba

May 15, 2008

(Footnote updating the record of festivities in Israel added May 20, 2008)

On the festive and felicitous occasion of the 60th anniversary of Israel's existence which is being celebrated with much fanfare from Tel Aviv to Washington D.C., President George W. Bush along with his notable wife landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on May 14, 2008, to the warm greetings of Shimon Perez:

?Welcome to the new Israel: Three thousand years old, and going on sixty?

President Bush effusively replied:

?Our two nations both faced great challenges when they were founded. And our two nations have both relied on the same principles to help us succeed. We built strong democracies to protect the freedoms given to us by an Almighty God?

Project HumanbeingsfirstTM would like to offer its humble contribution to the love-fest celebrations on Israel's 60th birthday by elaborating upon these ?same principles to help us succeed?, beginning with the few chosen words of the late Israeli scholar Baruch Kimmerling, professor of sociology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, from his 2002 essay ?My Holiday, Their Tragedy?:

?As a Jew, an atheist and a Zionist, I have two memorial days in my country, Israel. One for the Holocaust and one for soldiers who fell in wars. I also have one day of celebration, the anniversary of the day Israel declared its statehood. ...

It is horrifying to realize that,despite the fact that the essence of the Holocaust was the genocide of the Jewish people, we tend to forget, induce oversight of, and even hide the fact that gypsies, the physically and mentally disabled, communists, priests, and Germans who opposed the Nazi regime were killed in extermination camps alongside Jews. The transformation of the Holocaust into a solely Jewish tragedy, as opposed to a universal event, only weakens its significance and its legitimacy, tarnishing us and the memory of the victims. Likewise, its unnecessary overuse by Jews in Israel and the rest of the world, particularly political bodies, has made the Holocaust banal. Above all, a provocative and dangerous approach has bought a place in our hearts: that Jews, as the victims of the Holocaust, are permitted to treat goyim however they want. Forceful and condescending, "anti-gentile-ism" is identical to criminal anti-Semitism. ...

The Jewish - Arab conflict, and the Jewish - Palestinian conflict in particular, has had many victims and caused great suffering. I admit that I am closer to the victims from my own people, for personal reasons and because of my familiarity and personal experience with many of them or members of their families. What can I do? A person is closer to his own friends, tribe, and people. ...

Independence Day is a holiday for me, but also an opportunity for intense self-introspection. A person needs a state and land, and this is my land, my homeland, despite the fact that I was not born here.?

It is surely useful for those given to such deep introspection on this joyous celebratory occasion, to also reflect Kimmerling's expression ?Independence Day is a holiday for me? ? a profound sentiment that must be shared by all Israelis and their exponents ? back to these remorseless 1943 words of Yitzhak Shamir, the equally profound affect of which, among other atrocities upon its indigenous peoples, deliberately harvested the cataclysm of the holocaust and European anti-semitism for the construction of 'Eretz Yisrael' in Palestine:

?Neither Jewish morality nor Jewish tradition can be used to disallow terror as a means of war, ... We are very far from any moral hesitations when concerned with the national struggle.?

Lest those living in the void of modernity and 'United We Stand' with the inexplicable 'WAR on TERROR' ? which has of course been quite deliberately divorced from its imperial contexts ? think that such terror doctrines being ?far from any moral hesitations? were only an unfortunate aberration due to the tumultuous founding of 'Der Judenstaadt' in the aftermath of the holocaust in the otherwise vastly moral and lofty traditions of Zionism, it is also pertinent to recall these equally remorseless 1939 confessional words of Israel's first statesman uttered before the word 'holocaust' even existed:

?[In Internal discussions post 1936-1939 revolt of the Palestinian Arabs, David Ben-Gurion noted] let us not ignore the truth among ourselves ... politically we are the aggressors and they defend themselves ... The country is theirs, because they inhabit it, whereas we want to come here and settle down, and in their view we want to take away from them their country, while we are still outside. [Their revolt] is an active resistance by the Palestinians to what they regard as a usurpation of their homeland by the Jews. Behind the terrorism [i.e. the Palestinian Arab revolt] is a movement, which though primitive is not devoid of idealism and self-sacrifice.?

And lest one may think that this self-righteous 'ubermensch' attitude of 'god's chosen peoples' feeling entitled to forcibly occupy another's lands even while blatantly recognizing that ?the country is theirs, because they inhabit it, whereas we want to come here and settle down, and in their view we want to take away from them their country? only existed pre-founding of 'the Jewish State' in Palestine, and that the modern democratic Zionist state of Israel represents the moral inheritance of Moses, the lofty Ten Commandments, and what is good in Judaism, rather than the inherently racist apartheid pariah state that it still is today no different from its original conception, it is further instructive to recall the systematic daily killing and oppression of the Palestinian peoples on their own lands at the hands of the 'Israeli Defense Forces' in these chauvinist 1983 words of the distinguished cockroach peddler and Chief of Staff of the IDF, Raphael Eitan:

?We declare openly that the Arabs have no right to settle on even one centimetre of Eretz Israel... Force is all they do or ever will understand. We shall use the ultimate force until the Palestinians come crawling to us on all fours.?

and

?When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.?

Not to stop there, the glorious state of Israel in its pursuit of the systematic terror doctrine for incremental conquest of 'Eretz Yisrael' that is openly and un-apologetically admitted to by generations of its Zionist leaders to be ?far from any moral hesitations when concerned with the national struggle?, continually threatens what admittedly still remains a largely futile ?active resistance ... which though primitive is not devoid of idealism and self-sacrifice? by its beleaguered indigenous peoples, with an even ?bigger holocaust? sixty years into their Nakba, as unabashedly expressed earlier this year by Israel's current Deputy Defense Minister, former Maj. General of the IDF, Matan Vilnai:

?The more Qassam (rocket) fire intensifies and the rockets reach a longer range, they (the Palestinians) will bring upon themselves a bigger holocaust because we will use all our might to defend ourselves?.

The tortuous reality behind ?all our might to defend ourselves? is the first imperial principle upon which many an empire has been constructed. As already succinctly expressed by Project Humanbeingsfirst in its Modernity Simplified exposition, and explained further in its humble letter to the American peoples, it is the quintessential First Principle of Conquest:

?If we don't have real enemies then we have to create or imagine some and yell 'we are being attacked'? in order to a) justify one's hegemonic barbarianism upon others; and b) motivate an unwilling plebeian peoples into sacrificing for the conquests of the ruling elite.

Israel is fortunate to have real enemies so they have to spend less time convincing the world that ?we are being attacked?, compared to their sponsors who have had to diligently construct the elaborate dialectics of ?Clash of Civilizations? and ?Bin Laden? and ?Al-Qaeeda? in order to fully exploit the opportunity of going from ?Balance of Terror to Unilateral Terror? for the same purpose.

President George W. Bush of course, on his arrival in Tel Aviv to celebrate Israel's sixtieth birthday, was surely only referring to these very challenges and common recipe for success when he said: ?Our two nations both faced great challenges when they were founded. And our two nations have both relied on the same principles to help us succeed.?

It was indeed also wondering about what these ?same principles to help us succeed? in fact were that a young American peace activist from Olympia Washington, Rachel Corrie, had once gone to Palestine to uncover for herself ? as she wrote in her last desperate emails to her mother in America from Rafah, Palestine, in 2003:

?Just want to write to my Mom and tell her that I'm witnessing this chronic, insidious genocide and I'm really scared, and questioning my fundamental belief in the goodness of human nature. This has to stop. I think it is a good idea for us all to drop everything and devote our lives to making this stop. I don't think it's an extremist thing to do anymore. I still really want to dance around to Pat Benatar and have boyfriends and make comics for my coworkers. But I also want this to stop. Disbelief and horror is what I feel. Disappointed. I am disappointed that this is the base reality of our world and that we, in fact, participate in it.?

The Israeli Jews too find themselves inextricably entrapped in this devilishly crafted Zionist ?base reality of our world?, as expressed by the late Israeli renegade scholar, Tanya Reinhart, professor of linguistics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in her 2002 book ?How to end the war of 1948?:

?The state of Israel founded in 1948 following a war which the Israelis call the War of Independence, and the Palestinians call the Nakba - the catastrophe. A haunted, persecuted people sought to find a shelter and a state for itself, and did so at a horrible price to another people. During the war of 1948, more than half of the Palestinian population at the time - 1,380,000 people - were driven off their homeland by the Israeli army. Though Israel officially claimed that a majority of refugees fled and were not expelled, it still refused to allow them to return, as a UN resolution demanded shortly after 1948 war. Thus, the Israeli land was obtained through ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian inhabitants. This is not a process unfamiliar in history. Israel's actions remain incomparable to the massive ethnic cleansing of Native Americans by the settlers and government of the United states. Had Israel stopped there, in 1948, I could probably live with it. As an Israeli, I grew up believing that this primal sin our state was founded on may be forgiven one day, because the founder's generation was driven by the faith that this was the only way to save the Jewish people from the danger of another holocaust.?

What an astutely engineered modernity of the 'hectoring hegemons' ? ?the [grotesque] base reality of our world? ? whose Orwellian cover is very effectively used for brain-washing the Israeli denizens by goading them into making their 'Alia' into Zionistan from their Diaspora around the world, and automatically handing them Israeli citizenship upon landing in order to offset the demographic imbalance. And subsequently, it is used for indoctrinating them into staying and keeping their allegiance to the Jewish State by smothering their inner sense of morality with ?this primal sin our state was founded on may be forgiven one day?. The same Orwellian cover is also very effectively deployed for brain-washing and/or manipulating their leading Western exponents into institutionally supporting the Zionist enterprise by wielding pivotal influence over its many institutions from the Pentagon to the Congress to the World Bank to the media and Hollywood; authoring its many hegemonic policies in its various Jewish think-tanks, like the AEI and JINSA; controlling almost all its politicians across all political parties with influential lobby groups, like the AIPAC; to also controlling many of the Western European world leaders, presidents and prime ministers, from Sarkozy to Merkel (cached), who today bow and scrape at the heels of Zion, to enable constructing a ?Zion that will light up all the world?.

This ?base reality? is especially practiced with the skilled artfulness of an Edward Bernays' public relationing project upon the ?populist democracy? in the most powerful and sole-superpower sugar-daddy of the Zionist pariah state, the United States of America, which herself descends into a fascist police state today to carry-on with her own devilishly crafted ?imperial mobilization? plans in order to ?birth-pang [the] New Middle East? for its convoluted clients-masters interests as the hired-hands du jour.

So as President George Bush suggests, ?our two nations have both relied on the same principles to help us succeed?, what is indeed in common in the principle modus operandi between Israel incrementally and systematically expanding its conquest of 'Eretz Yisrael' by ?waging wars by way of deception? in the name of fighting the terrorism of the recalcitrant Palestinians who refuse to obey the 1948 goyem's law propounded by Ben-Gurion, that ?the old will die and the young will forget?, and the ?imperial mobilization? for ?full spectrum dominance? by the world's sole superpower in the name of fighting a synthetic 'World War IV' against a ?Bin-Laden? clan sitting barefoot and cross-legged in the caves of the Hindu-Kush armed to the teeth with laptops, cell phones, airplane flying manuals, box cutter knives, and Pakistani 'loose nukes'?

This commemorative essay by Project Humanbeingsfirst, on the joyous and happy occasion of Israel's 60th anniversary of its forcible existence upon another's lands, dissects the above question as a humble gift of humanity to the conscionable Israeli peoples and their ardent exponents in the United States, Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, and elsewhere. The afore-stated question due to its mammoth import, begs restating again before answering it:

What is there in common between the Zionist quest for its ?Lebensraum? in the Middle East that is oft referred to by its Biblical name as the 'Land of Canaan' which is thought to extend ?from the Nile to the Euphrates? all the way to the Caspian ? and the Zionist-neocon sponsored sole superpower's quest for ?full spectrum dominance? which primarily aims to ?Birth-pang the New Middle East? as essential pawns moves in its on-going power-plays for the control of Eurasia on 'the Grand Chessboard' en-route to world domination in the New World Order in which there is slated to be only ?one centre of authority, one centre of force, one centre of decision-making. It is world in which there is one master, one sovereign??

Apart from the obvious fact that they both share common exponents with tortuously common interests to pursue narrow misanthropic ideologies of conquest as the quintessential 'ubermenschen' du jour, they both also share what the first statesman-founder of 'Eretz Yisrael' had so diabolically summed up as the quintessential Machiavellian method of inducing ?birth-pangs? in order to raise a new more 'superior' phoenix from deliberate plebeian (or goyem) ashes:

?what is inconceivable in normal times is possible in revolutionary times?.

Thus one can empirically observe this supremely criminal reality of ?birth pang[ing] the new middle East?, as glibly noted by the erstwhile American Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice such that ?whatever we do we have to be certain that we're pushing forward to the new Middle East not going back to the old one?; and the ?Global Zone of Percolating Violence? as chalked out in a map by former American National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski to cleverly suggest the very same ?birth pangs? in his own superior Straussian style; and the conquest of 'Eretz Yisrael' as contemplated by its generations of Zionist strategic thinkers, financiers, and political tacticians ? all equitably sharing in uber-Zionist David Ben-Gurion's demonic strategy of requiring ?revolutionary times? to make possible what would be ?inconceivable in normal times?.

It is most essential for ordinary peoples not imbued with the lofty spirit of the ?white mans burden? to attempt to fully comprehend this profound intellectual concept of the ruling elite that is so elegantly captured in this short pithy sentence, because its import is often cataclysmic. If one remains cognizant of this principle of conquest while evaluating Current Affairs and contemporaneously unfolding history, one may never get deceived by the various dog-and-pony shows constructed by the intellectual minions and circus clowns of empire despite the relative closeness in time ? for the true architects and financiers of any ?revolutionary times? are instantly brought into focus with this lens by simply searching for key beneficiaries on different time-scales and distilling them upwards to zoom into the power-apex pyramid. The supreme criminal bastards on the top, often with 'clean hands', are the prime-movers.

Any ?imperial mobilization? today, in the glorious Age of Democracy, must require a concomitant ?revolutionary times? as much as fish require water ? for without the pretexts of endless wars against suitably demonized and ever threatening enemies, none of these ubermenschen's conquests at the expense of the 'lesser' dispensable peoples living in its paths, would ever be possible.

In the Western homelands among its ?populist democracy?, it remains true that ?Deception is the state of the mind; and the mind of the state?, and a veritable prerequisite for ?imperial mobilization? when its ordinary peoples ? the plebeians ? are no longer imbued with the uber spirit of 'la mission civilisatrice'.

But for the 'unworthy' victims of imperial mobilization, the bullets to the head of their children and their bulldozed homes leave little need for deception and 'the endless trail of red herrings' that is continually spun to the populist democracies to get them to accept the atrocities of conquest in the name of ?defend[ing] ourselves? against terrorism.

So when the enemy can naturally exist, as the Palestinians do, and whose indigenous lands and possessions are being systematically usurped, confiscated, and destroyed in the name of 'self-defense' by the transplanted Zionists, that actually helps automatically create the requisite ?revolutionary times? needed to fully construct 'Eretz Yisrael'.

The Palestinians' natural act of self-defense, which though ?primitive? and altogether futile against an overwhelmingly superior foe that is fully backed, militarily, financially, intellectually, and politically, by the world's sole superpower whose own policy instruments are also at the mercy of the same Zionists who use the more palatable euphemism of ?neo-conservatives? for domestic consumption, the seeding of ?revolutionary times? is a fait accompli not only in Palestine, but also in the United States! Thus it was no empty boast of Ariel Sharon to Shimon Perez in October 2001, in the aftermath of 911:

?Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that . . . I want to tell you something very clear: Don't worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it.?

Wonderful stuff from the point of view of the Zionist leaders, despite some empty chairs on Shabbath in Tel Aviv ? no differently from how some civilians were surely lost by the Anglo-Saxon 'White Man' to the scalp-hunting 'terrorist' Red Indians while settling their indigenous continent at the expense of remorselessly exterminating up to 10 million of them.

But what happens when the enemy does not naturally exist? It is fabricated into existence as a bootstrap, and greatly facilitated into becoming an 'enemy' to fight against in order to create the requisite ?revolutionary times?. That is the entire underlying empirical underpinnings behind America's 'war on terror' since its 'new Pearl Harbor'. For without the '911' and the ?sudden threat or challenge to the public's sense of well being?, as Zbigniew Brzezinski had astutely observed:

?It is also a fact that America is too democratic at home to be autocratic abroad. This limits the use of America's power, especially its capacity for military intimidation. Never before has a populist democracy attained international supremacy. But the pursuit of power is not a goal that commands popular passion, except in conditions of a sudden threat or challenge to the public's sense of domestic well-being. The economic self-denial (that is defense spending), and the human sacrifice (casualties even among professional soldiers) required in the effort are uncongenial to democratic instincts. Democracy is inimical to imperial mobilization.?

In either situation, whether the enemy is real or fabricated, since ?revolutionary times? are what is being deliberately synthesized, the populist democracies must be diligently kept misinformed, uninformed, and continually disinformed by playing up the threat of the real or fabricated enemy (as the case may be), and suitably demonizing the ?evil doers? while eulogizing their handful of 'worthy' victims, so that the populist democracies might acquiesce to the enemies' extermination with extreme prejudice.

The New York Times April 20, 2008 exposé of the Pentagon seeding retired military generals into America's television newsrooms to sell its unpopular wars to the public is merely the disingenuous tip of the ice-berg. All popular television news media and all mainstream presses not only in the United States but also in Western Europe, are now dominated by exponents of Israel who simultaneously bleep the ?War on Terrorism? mantra to keep moving both overlapping ?imperial mobilization? agendas forward.

The extreme projection of barbaric imperial power with overwhelming ?shock and awe? upon civilian populations and anemically armed foes who are unable to realistically challenge the world's armed to the teeth colossus, then unsurprisingly constructs the controlled chaos, the random terror bombings, the F-16 retaliations and counter suicide strikes, the check-points and starvation, sanctions and deprivation, and eventual shattering of tabula rasa of the innocent with concomitant lust for revenge, and hence the cycle of more self-sustaining natural enemies ? the ?revolutionary times? ? and thusly, new settlements in the Land of Canaan as well as new military bases in Asia go up along with a healthy rise in defense spending for the acquisition of new death toys-N-things!

This self-sustaining non-linear system of ?revolutionary times?, once deftly primed into motion with elaborate doctrinal state-craft, then continually enables new countries to be set-up for ?revolutionary times?. We have already publicly witnessed ?Operation Infinite Justice? and ?Operation Iraqi Freedom?. Operations Irani Freedom, Pakistani Freedom, Lebanon Freedom, Syria Freedom, et. al., perhaps with ever changing covert names, are already past the setup phases, and mainly only awaiting some catastrophic catalyzing events to further embroil most of ASIA in Perpetual and Total War!

Thus empire-building is effectively enabled contrary to all the ?democratic instincts? and can proceed at full pace in the exercise of its unfettered ?capacity for military intimidation?, easily dragging the otherwise vociferously recalcitrant and peaceable peoples into the wake of its turbulent vortex 'United We Stand' due to the raw shock-effect of the ?revolutionary times?.

The 911 was one such democracy-mobilizing ?revolutionary times?.

And one might well wonder what kind of empire-building this is in which the United States treasury is going bankrupt amidst soaring profits of its military-industrial complex partners while simultaneously descending its populist republic into a draconian police state, and in the process, also acquiring for itself the ignoble curse as the global predatory pariah state which needs to be countered by the 'lesser' nations uniting together in ?Full Spectrum Alliances? as done throughout the pages of history against other predators? The in-depth examination of this question which is the essence of the New World Order is done elsewhere (for instance, see ?The Re-Gathering Storm? and ?A Strategy of Tension in Pakistan Part2: The forces that drive them?; the analysis by Richard Cook lends some additional insights into how some Westerners who are opposed to the New World Order view it). The focus on this felicitous day however is forensically understanding the modus operandi that is common to all ?imperial mobilizations?.

Therefore, as those given to even a modicum of reflection can almost trivially predict for the fate of the poor 'enemy' during these ?revolutionary times?, we empirically witness a systematic effort to both malign Islam as the elegantly fabricated doctrinal enemy that enables an entire lifetime of ?World War IV? to be fought against using the wonderful mantra of ?Clash of Civilizations?, and an alive Palestinian struggling in the self-defense of his home and property as the already existential, stone throwing, suicide bombing terrorist to defend poor Israel against.

Indeed, Daniel Pipes does great work on both counts when he delectably asserts almost a century later ?[It is] Not a Clash of Civilizations, It's a Clash between the Civilized World and Barbarians?, in unremarkable plagiarism of similar projection by the founder of 'Der Judenstaadt' himself as he eloquently sold the concept of creating Zionistan in Palestine to the imperialists of his time suggesting to them that ?We can be the vanguard of culture against barbarianism?.

Lest the well-fed peoples in the ?populist democracy? ever begin to ask their politicians at election time why military and economic aid is being freely doled out to an armed to the teeth occupying power in the Middle East that is destroying indigenous civilian infrastructures, homes, orchards, farms, water wells, shooting children in the eyes and head, confiscating the indigenous lands and water supplies, and building their own European settlements in place of destroyed indigenous properties, constructing giant 14-18 feet tall concrete walls to close-in the indigenous peoples into what in any other place and under any other jack-boots would aptly be described as giant open-air prison camps, concentration camps, and bantustans ? it is only the barbarians being contained!

Indeed, lest the most fair minded among the ?populist democracy? with an eye for perspective, begin to rationally ponder what crimes had the Palestinian peoples committed upon the Jews that their indigenous continuously inhabited lands were gratuitously granted to the European Zionist aspirants by the European imperialist powers in compensation, or why was there an occupier in what little was left to the Palestinians in the first place ? it is only the barbarians being tamed by the ?vanguard of culture?.

And before some begin asking the first commonsensical question that even arises in the mind of an average Kindergartner when he or she innocently learns of the troubles in Palestine, that why the anachronistic and racist apartheid state in the modernity of today could not be dismantled like South Africa and transformed into one fair democratic state for all its indigenous peoples, Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike?

And before the next logical followup question comes to their mind, that if a Jews?only homeland had to be forcibly allocated for 'god's chosen ubermenschen', why could it not be done in Europe (or America) or Russia from where the majority of the Zionist transplants into Palestine hailed?

For after all, it was Germany that did the Holocaust! And it was the American bankers and corporations that financed Hitler! And it was the Christian Europe that persecuted the Jews throughout their 2000 year history of Diaspora. Shouldn't the Christian folks duly bear the burden of restitution to the Jews? And if the Jews demand their compensation, and an innocent third party ? the Palestinian people ? is apportioned to pay it, who will pay the restitution to the Palestinians when their day finally comes too?

Before all these questions ever arise in any ?populist democracy?, perhaps it is best that these ?barbarians? are eradicated or resettled elsewhere as the ?final solution? to the question of Palestine! Ex post facto, let the entire world proudly know the true grotesque ?base reality? ? for that ain't gonna get the land back to any remaining 'Red Indians'!

President George W. Bush don't sound so dyslexic C student from Yale no more ? indeed he sounds rather perceptive in his candid observation: ?Our two nations both faced great challenges when they were founded. And our two nations have both relied on the same principles to help us succeed. We built strong democracies to protect the freedoms given to us by an Almighty God?.

Asking any child in sixth grade, when he or she first learns of the genocide of the native Americans, whether she might do anything to prevent it if that was happening today, what do you think might her answer be? What if these sixth graders were told about this ongoing genocide in Palestine, and instead of tours of the Holocaust museum in Washington D.C., they were taken on tours through the unholy land of oppression? And instead of reading the Diary of Anne Frank in eighth grade, they were assigned to read Rachel Corrie's letters to her mother from Palestine, or asked to compare the two in class discussions?

Asking of such uncomfortable questions by the mainstream upon being exposed to the grotesque ?base reality of our world? that is institutionally camouflaged by clever Orwellian spins like ?We built strong democracies to protect the freedoms given to us by an Almighty God?, can only put a monkey-wrench in the imperial scheme of things, especially if it creates popular mass protests and shut-down strikes as in the case of the Vietnam War!

And thus, ensuring that such questions are never raised by the plebeian masses in the Western Hemisphere, Israel's 60th birthday will likely be celebrated with much gusto in many of its Western Capitals today, with President Bush already enjoying the love?fest in Tel Aviv.

Happy 60th Birthday from Project Humanbeingsfirst on behalf of the lowly 'barbarians'!

Footnote [ May 20, 2008 ]

Footnote [ May 20, 2008 ]













Someone's Holiday, Another's Nakba, Our Shame!

Sunday April 06, 2008

It is à propos to begin this brief observation in 2008, on a cloudy Sunday morning while sipping a nice hot cup of tea in the safety and comfort of my home in California, with a few words from the late Israeli scholar Baruch Kimmerling, professor of sociology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, from his 2002 essay ?My Holiday, Their Tragedy?:

?As a Jew, an atheist and a Zionist, I have two memorial days in my country, Israel. One for the Holocaust and one for soldiers who fell in wars. I also have one day of celebration, the anniversary of the day Israel declared its statehood. ...

It is horrifying to realize that,despite the fact that the essence of the Holocaust was the genocide of the Jewish people, we tend to forget, induce oversight of, and even hide the fact that gypsies, the physically and mentally disabled, communists, priests, and Germans who opposed the Nazi regime were killed in extermination camps alongside Jews. The transformation of the Holocaust into a solely Jewish tragedy, as opposed to a universal event, only weakens its significance and its legitimacy, tarnishing us and the memory of the victims. Likewise, its unnecessary overuse by Jews in Israel and the rest of the world, particularly political bodies, has made the Holocaust banal. Above all, a provocative and dangerous approach has bought a place in our hearts: that Jews, as the victims of the Holocaust, are permitted to treat goyim however they want. Forceful and condescending, "anti-gentile-ism" is identical to criminal anti-Semitism. ...

The Jewish - Arab conflict, and the Jewish - Palestinian conflict in particular, has had many victims and caused great suffering. I admit that I am closer to the victims from my own people, for personal reasons and because of my familiarity and personal experience with many of them or members of their families. What can I do? A person is closer to his own friends, tribe, and people. ...

Independence Day is a holiday for me, but also an opportunity for intense self-introspection. A person needs a state and land, and this is my land, my homeland, despite the fact that I was not born here.? --- emphasis added

And it is also à propos to briefly juxtapose the underlined sentimental statements of Kimmerling's ?My Holiday?, with those a bit more poignantly expressive of ?Their Tragedy? than simply ?Jewish - Arab conflict, and the Jewish - Palestinian conflict in particular, has had many victims and caused great suffering?, of the late Israeli scholar, Tanya Reinhart, professor of linguistics, also at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, from her 2002 book ?How to end the war of 1948?:

?The state of Israel founded in 1948 following a war which the Israelis call the War of Independence, and the Palestinians call the Nakba - the catastrophe. A haunted, persecuted people sought to find a shelter and a state for itself, and did so at a horrible price to another people. During the war of 1948, more than half of the Palestinian population at the time - 1,380,000 people - were driven off their homeland by the Israeli army. Though Israel officially claimed that a majority of refugees fled and were not expelled, it still refused to allow them to return, as a UN resolution demanded shortly after 1948 war. Thus, the Israeli land was obtained through ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian inhabitants. This is not a process unfamiliar in history. Israel's actions remain incomparable to the massive ethnic cleansing of Native Americans by the settlers and government of the United states. Had Israel stopped there, in 1948, I could probably live with it. As an Israeli, I grew up believing that this primal sin our state was founded on may be forgiven one day, because the founder's generation was driven by the faith that this was the only way to save the Jewish people from the danger of another holocaust.?

So ? which way to go? ?My Holiday? celebrations, or ?Their Tragedy? matams*? What do you think? What do the Jews think? More importantly, what do the Americans think?

Is it really true that ?A person is closer to his own friends, tribe, and people.?? If so, why should the world even give two hoots about the Holocaust or the Jews suffering? The Jews compose only a mere 20 to 30 million of the Earth's 6 billion population (0.5%), and most say number about 6 million among the United States' 200+ million peoples (3%) ? a tiny minority. Thus if the Jews expect the world to sympathize with them, to remember their Holocaust and their suffering of two millennium in Diaspora, to allow them to have their own Holocaust museum in Washington D.C., to make national and global laws in sympathy with them making anti-Semitism illegal and a cause célèbre for condemning anyone among the majority, then surely, this statement must be false. Not only must it be false, but every Jew must surely hold it to be false in order for him or her to engage the world on their abhorrent Holocaust!

Thus the answer is clear by the simple logic of the argument ? it is not just ?Their Tragedy?, it is a shared Tragedy of all humanity. And it is not only a Tragedy, it is a supreme monumental crime, still in progress.

Shame on humanity for our silent spectating of the ongoing Nakba of the Palestinian peoples in their own homelands ? now into its despicable 60th criminal year and still unrecognized by the apathetically guilty world that swore 'never again'! And yet, we continue to accept the ongoing monumental crimes against humanity of devilishly orchestrated incremental faits accomplis that can be so trivially stopped by the world without firing even a single shot!

Then, as Kimmerling further amorally sentimentalized their Nakba, which he also referred to as merely ?victims of this bloody conflict and feel deep empathy with those who have suffered and still suffer as a result of the fatal encounter between Jews and Arabs in this land? without apportioning any blame on ?his own friends, tribe, and people? for the genocidal crimes against the ?indigenous Palestinian inhabitants?, ?Their Tragedy? can finally be truly ended:

?I hope that the day will come when we will commemorate together and mourn together, Jews and Arabs alike, for all of the victims of the conflict. Only then will we be able to live together in this place in safety ... every man and woman under their vine and under their fig tree.?

What is that magic bullet that eluded Baruch Kimmerling to match his afore-stated hopes and aspirations? It isn't magical at all. Incredibly enough, it is quite commonsensical, and as blatant as any dancing trumpeting elephant on a newlywed's bed!

Put an end to Apartheid in the land of Canaan as the world once did in Apartheid South Africa!

The Western Jews are made no more holy due to their abhorrent Holocaust, and nor are the Eastern Palestinians made any less of a peoples on account of not being Jewish!

Why should the Palestinians be paying for the thousand-year crimes of the Europeans and the Western 'followers' of Christ against the Jews?

A new long-term monumental crime is once again being committed against the Jews themselves by the 'same followers' of Christ ? of attempting to equate Judaism with Zionism, of brutishly displaying to the world what really terrible peoples the Zionist-Jews really are, that the moment they acquire the upper hand, they oppress everyone else! Wakeup Jewish peoples ? stop supporting 'Der Judenstadt' and demand implementation of your own lofty Golden Rule 'do unto others as you have others do unto you', for that may soon transpire, and in spades(!) ? the ultimate in patsy-setup in the great Anti-Semitic game of the 'same' Anglo-Saxon 'followers' of Christ!

Neither will work even in Armageddon - setting Jews and Muslims upon each others throats as ultimate in anti-Semitism, or setting Christians and Muslims upon each others throats as the ultimate in revenge for 2000 years of Christian persecution. Both shout-out the role of Zionist criminal masterminds in a convolution of superpower-Zionist mutual interests that is apparent to all outside of the Zionist dominated Western shores where the majority of humanity resides.

The Jews themselves must act before one more death is accrued upon their moral Jewish hands by their tacit or active support of criminal Zionism thinking it has anything to do with Judaism; of support of plans for Eretz Yisrael by being misled into supporting the imperial fiction of 'war on terrorism'; and of support for the dreams of a 'Zion that will light up all the world' ? surely only in flames!

Yes ? I too, as a non-Jew, as only a human being first, surely also do know which way I must go for the best interest of all the peoples in the Land of Canaan(!) for indeed, this is the shared shame of, and the shared blame upon, all humanity. My only question is ? beyond lip service, what am I willing to do for it?

How about you?

Footnote: *matams ? Urdu word for inconsolable lamenting and crying, sometimes chest beating in abject grief; an ineffectual sorrowful mourning and remembrance of a great loss or injustice in an exaggerated outward display.





