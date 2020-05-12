newswire article reposts global corporate dominance | economic justice PanamaPapers  The Shady World of Offshore Companies | Das Erste | NDR author: Das Erste http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtvaNIQN0DY



For decades, presidents, drug smugglers and criminals have used a Panamanian law firm to hide their accounts and valuables. This is revealed in documents reviewed by media partners around the world, including NDR and WDR. A total of 370 journalists from 78 countries evaluated around 11.5 million documents in the course of their reporting on the "PanamaPapers." An anonymous source provided the data to Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung. The paper then shared it with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and partners across the globe, including NDR and WDR.



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panama_Papers http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtvaNIQN0DY



PanamaPapers - The Shady World of Offshore Companies | Das Erste | NDR



664,916 views  Apr 8, 2016

ARD



For decades, presidents, drug smugglers and criminals have used a Panamanian law firm to hide their accounts and valuables. This is revealed in documents reviewed by media partners around the world, including NDR and WDR. A total of 370 journalists from 78 countries evaluated around 11.5 million documents in the course of their reporting on the "PanamaPapers." An anonymous source provided the data to Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung. The paper then shared it with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and partners across the globe, including NDR and WDR.



http://www.daserste.de







http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panama_Papers contribute to this article add comment to discussion