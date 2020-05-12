|
PanamaPapers - The Shady World of Offshore Companies | Das Erste | NDR
ARD
For decades, presidents, drug smugglers and criminals have used a Panamanian law firm to hide their accounts and valuables. This is revealed in documents reviewed by media partners around the world, including NDR and WDR. A total of 370 journalists from 78 countries evaluated around 11.5 million documents in the course of their reporting on the "PanamaPapers." An anonymous source provided the data to Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung. The paper then shared it with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and partners across the globe, including NDR and WDR.
