Black woman shot and killed after Kentucky police entered her home as she slept, family says



Louisville Metro Police Department officers were looking for a suspect at the wrong home when they shot and killed Breonna Taylor, according to a lawsuit.



May 12, 2020, 3:51 PM PDT

By Minyvonne Burke



A black woman was asleep in her Louisville, Kentucky, home when three police officers forced their way inside, "blindly fired" and killed her, according to a lawsuit filed by the woman's family.



Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, died on March 13 after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at the wrong home, the suit states.



Police at the time said the officers knocked on the door several times and "announced their presence as police who were there with a search warrant." The officers forced their way in through the door and "were immediately met by gunfire," Lt. Ted Eidem said at a March 13 press conference.



Taylor's death gained national attention this week after the family hired attorney Ben Crump, who is also representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man in Georgia who died on Feb. 23 after being pursued and shot by two white men.



Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael were arrested last week and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Arbery case.



Crump called Taylor's death a "senseless killing."



"We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department," he said in a statement Monday on Twitter.



The attorney called out the police department for not taking responsibility and not providing "any answers regarding the facts and circumstances of how this tragedy occurred."



Crump joins Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker in representing the family.



The lawsuit states that Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep in the bedroom when police in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles arrived at the house around 12:30 a.m.



The officers were looking for a suspect who lived in a different part of the city and was already in police custody after he was arrested earlier.



The three officers entered Taylor's home "without knocking and without announcing themselves as police officers," the suit states.



The lawsuit says Taylor and Walker woke up and thought criminals were breaking in. Walker called 911 and, according to The Courier-Journal, police said he opened fire and shot an officer.