The Next Global Menace Ali Baba Plusplus: Alien Invasion by Zahir Ebrahim

Preface Introduction

Aliens and UFOs 2020 The Big Lie that shall cement One-World Government The Headline News in Pakistan on April 28, 2020 reported: Pentagon releases videos showing three UFOs 'The Pentagon has released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots showing unidentified flying objects. According to The Guardian, the videos which had been circulating for a few years, show what appear to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras.' CNN had reported it a day earlier, on April 27, 2020 , as had the worldwide news media: Pentagon officially releases UFO videos 'Washington (CNN)The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had previously been released by a private company. The videos show what appear to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras. Two of the videos contain service members reacting in awe at how quickly the objects are moving. One voice speculates that it could be a drone. The Navy previously acknowledged the veracity of the videos in September of last year. They are officially releasing them now, "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," according to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough.' HOW CONVENIENT! I reproduced the following passages and ideas from my earlier writings in my recent 2020 book: The Useful Idiot's Guide To Pandemic 2020 : 'The myriad crises which afflict humanity today, from the Global War on Terror to Global Financial Crisis to Global Pandemic, and a few more to come including Global Food Shortage to UFO-Alien Invasion, are only the successive Hegelian mind-fcks, ahem, the "acts" and "deeds" of making current affairs "look like a great 'booming, buzzing confusion' to use William James' famous description of reality," 'I do still believe however that the final stage before world government can be fully cemented into earth history without remnance of public resistance, must still be a cosmological threat, alien invasion... but we shall see how far this microbial enemy can take us on the Hard Road to a New Global World Order.' This book: The Next Global Menace Ali Baba Plusplus: Alien Invasion, dismantles that new big lie soon to break surface as an all out existential terror to menace all mankind: Alien invasion from outerspace. It shall appear to put H. G. Wells' nineteenth century science fiction novel The War of the Worlds into manifest reality that all nations of the world will grapple with United We Stand. Like the threat from 'militant Islam' which gave birth to the so called 'Global War on Terror', this new big lie too has been a long time in the making. It has had its circus clowns who have warmed the public mind for over a century, its useful idiot sci-fi fans who have bought into the propaganda and kept the holy grail of searching for UFOs alive, and its key Machiavellian propagandists who, un strangely enough, principally come from the United States Government Agencies and deploy these beliefs masterfully for psyops. America's allied nations shall be added to the mix the moment the new menace becomes visible to all and sundry just like 9/11 was, and the world's nations shall all rush to 'United We Stand' against this new global terror that "will make Sept. 11 pale by comparison". I think George W. Bush had grossly mis-spoken, or was perhaps reading from the previous version of the play-book of "imperial mobilization" which has now evidently been superseded, when he hath stated during his tenure that the new catastrophic terror to plague mankind will probably originate in Pakistan and not Afghanistan: "If another September 11 style attack is being planned, it probably is being plotted in Pakistan, and not Afghanistan". I had written over a decade ago that: What if the next big 9/11 is Aliens/UFOs landing? If that were to indeed transpire, it is my bet that Muslims worldwide will be the first to accept it --- they will race to join the imperial narrative of the new intergalactic catastrophe in exactly the same manner as Pakistan did for the first catastrophic terrorism narrative of 9/11. This is what I wrote in 2008: 'The abominable shared fates that unite Iran ("Bush and Iran, again", WSJ April 15, 2008), and Pakistan, from President Bush calling Pakistan "Terror Central" in 2007, to this week, April 13, 2008, 'clairvoyantly' asserting that "If another September 11 style attack is being planned, it probably is being plotted in Pakistan, and not Afghanistan". And as already noted in its March 29, 2008 heads-up warning to America by Project Humanbeingsfirst ("Nuclear attack on Iran appears imminent!"), when such a "planned" attack transpires, it "will make Sept. 11 pale by comparison" (Bush, Feb. 13, 2008).' What can make "Sept. 11 pale by comparison" according to the former President of the United States? Well, I don't rightly know, but according to the likely candidates usually prognosticated by the super visionaries on both the Left and the Right, these range from false-flag nuclear terror attack on American or its Allies' soil blamed on any of the "Terror Central" in the world, including Pakistan and Iran; to new plagues and viruses requiring Defcon-2 Alert and forced vaccinations; to some even suggest planets colliding with each other - well of course, but of course, as James Bond would repartee to M were he invited to plan it all out in the next sequel on how to create world government for the City of London. None of these scenarios still create the kind of credible threat that can unite mankind permanently into a one-world government. Surely the CFR and the Rockefeller Foundation that excel in scenario analysis must be agonizing over it. As Ronald Reagan read off from his script at the UN podium barely hinting at the thought processes going on behind the scenes in the Iron Mountain underground vaults: "If suddenly there was a threat to this world from some other species from another planet," President Ronald Reagan had read out loud from his script at the United Nations General Assembly podium in 1987, "in our obsession with antagonisms of the moment, we often forget how much unites all the members of humanity. Perhaps we need some outside universal threat to make us recognize this common bond. I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish, if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world!" --- President Ronald Reagan, Speaking at the UN General Assembly, September 21, 1987 This book: The Next Global Menace Ali Baba Plusplus: Alien Invasion, is a compendium of my decade old essays which deconstruct that new menace before it is unveiled. It is my expectation that if the public can preempt that propaganda by focussing on unraveling the many facets and scenarios on what they Machiavellianly plan to do BEFORE they enact them just like they enacted 9/11, the vile psy-ops can surely be defeated BEFORE it becomes the new established "hard facts" on the ground for the globalists' coup de grÃ¢ce: the final restructuring of the planet into world government . However, this is what imperial craftsmanship expects the public to be doing instead: to engage with this menacing new big lie as reality in the making, debating whether it will be good aliens or bad aliens who shall come first, and to prepare to interdict them in a new global war of the worlds so that ex post facto, once UFOs are seen to invade, we shall only be left to study what really happened: "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality -- judiciously, as you will -- we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do." (Ron Suskind, New York Times, Oct. 17, 2004 ) I hope my humble effort in this month of Ramadan with this preemptive book for ba-sha'oor citizens of planet earth can defeat Mephistopheles in its own game. However, given the empiricism before me of how even a tiny invisible enemy has brought the entire planet to its knees, I doubt it very much that mankind on earth shall resist the Invasion from Mars as yet another big lie when they see the UFOs landing with their own eyes. The pentagon videos are part of that predictive programming... Zahir Ebrahim

Project Humanbeingsfirst.org

in lockdown in California Sunday, May 10, 2020