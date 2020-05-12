newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia health Military Using Anti-Terrorism Databases to Support COVID-19 Contact Tracing author: Felicia Military personnel are using anti-terrorism databases to support COVID-19 Contact Tracing. The use of these databases to track the movements of members of the community and identify their associates and contacts will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections as businesses re-open. At a community briefing in Tacoma, WA it was reported that the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) in conjunction with the Departments of Health in Washington and Oregon will be using the JARVISS (Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System) database to support COVID-19 Contact Tracing.



"The complexity of threats and the overwhelming need for information sharing among the various DoD Components, Military Services, and Federal law enforcement agencies, and Departments of Health in our communities is critical to protecting our military personnel and providing a common operating picture for real-time situational awareness and response management with our partners in the civilian community."



A copy of the briefing is posted to: https://intra.lewis-mcchord.army.mil/des/fpat/