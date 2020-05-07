resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 07.May.2020 17:02
health | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 05/08/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and NHK World Radio Japan.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and NHK Japan.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200508.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Vandana Shiva. She criticizes world leaders for working so closely with unelected billionaire businessmen on dealing with the pandemic, vaccines, and corporate bailouts. She argues that the current democracy is a facade for a dictatorship of big money, and that the IMF and World Bank pushed through patents on seeds which is destroying agriculture. She defends her presence in the anti-environmentalist film funded by Michael Moore, Planet Of The Humans.

From CUBA- US backed soldiers and mercenaries have been caught twice trying to enter Venezuela allegedly with plans to assassinate President Maduro. 27 members of the US Congress have asked the US government to allow the shipment of humanitarian goods to Cuba during the Covid pandemic. Cuba wants to know the truth behind an assault rifle attack on its embassy in Washington.

From GERMANY- Several short news reports related to the Covid pandemic including airline bailouts, Spain extends its state of pandemic alert, and Britain has surged to the lead in European deaths from the corona virus. The EU had a $7 billion pledge day for international money to develop a vaccine, and the US and Russia did not attend. Trump said he expects the US to have a vaccine by the end of this year.

From JAPAN- Japan has extended its state of emergency to May 31, with the government asking the public to voluntarily refrain from going out. A report on the US president's plan to get Americans back to work. US Secretary of State Pompeo continues to criticize China, blaming it for the pandemic. The health of N Korean leader Kim Jun Un has appeared in public, raising doubts about US media claims that he had heart surgery.

The latest Shortwave Report (May 8) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"The Function of music is to release us from the Tyranny of conscious thought."
-- Sir Thomas Beecham

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

