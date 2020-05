newswire article reposts united states corporate dominance | economic justice April 2020 Jobs Payroll Report Drops By Historic 20.2 *MILLION*, Yet Fed-Propped Stocks Up author: ma http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbuOHaT1gPk



Treasury Department just borrowed $3 trillion more from the Federal Reserve.



Absolutely zero price discovery in any part of capital markets.



Zero economic activity.



Zero velocity of money.



Millions out of work and locked down at home.



Yet incredibly bubble-overvalued Wall Street stocks still rise, with each new record-setting announcement of catastrophic economic news.



'Economics' no longer exists. The Federal Reserve is buying up and propping up the entire world including foreign central banks.



Could this possibly be a Hollywood movie - would film biz execs even buy the premise to begin with? https://steemit.com/bitcoin/@marketreport/complete-and-absolute-meltdown-yet-stocks-go-higher-mannarino



Complete And Absolute MELTDOWN! Yet Stocks Go Higher. Mannarino

marketreport (72)in #bitcoin 3 hours ago contribute to this article add comment to discussion