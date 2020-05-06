|
Researcher 'On Verge Of Significant' Coronavirus Findings Shot To Death In Pennsylvania
author: Tim Stelloh
|
A medical researcher said to be on the "verge of making very significant" coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Bing Liu, 37, a researcher for the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was found shot in the head and neck Saturday inside a home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.
An hour after Liu's body was discovered, a second person, Hao Gu, 46, was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the agency said.
Ross Township Police Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp told the Associated Press that the men "appeared to be connected beyond their proximity to each other." A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear.
Liu, who earned a PhD in computational science from the National University of Singapore, worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University before becoming a research associate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
In a statement, the University of Pittsburgh described him as an excellent mentor and prolific researcher who had co-authored more than 30 papers. His work focused on systems biology. "Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications," the school said. "We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence."
|
Bing Liu, 37, was fatally shot in his head, neck and torso over the weekend in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, in what police are calling a murder-suicide, according to CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA.
A second man, who police say knew Mr. Liu but did not identify, was found nearby in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Ross Township detectives do not believe there is a suspect loose, KDKA reported.
Mr. Liu was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, his department told KDKA on Monday.
"Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence," the department said on its website.