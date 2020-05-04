resources
newswire article
commentary
oregon & cascadia
04.May.2020 21:00
political theory
Governor Kate Wants You to Stay Home
author: Emily
Governor Brown continues to treat Oregonians like the idiots we are.
We keep voting for people like this, but why? Her disdain for people is obvious. Her voting record appalling. We actually believe beaches are dangerous?
contribute to this article
No, it's not the BEACH that's dangerous
05.May.2020 04:50
Mike Novack
link
It's STUPIDITY that's dangerous.
It is probably less dangerous to be in a crowd of people maintaining distance apart in the open air than at the same distance in an enclosed space. THAT is not the problem.
The problem is the idiots who will think no need to maintain distance. Let's see, we have stories of a park ranger shoved into the lake for telling the people "maintain distance". And a store guard shot for telling somebody "put your mask on".
What is YOUR picture of people on the beach? People carefully staying a distance apart? Or beach partying as in normal times?
Arleta Library Cafe, neighborhood brunch favorite, will close permanently
05.May.2020 13:45
oregonian
link
link to www.oregonlive.com
Arleta Library Cafe, neighborhood brunch favorite, will close permanently
Updated 1:12 PM; Today 10:44 AM
- - - - -
Griddle cakes at Arleta Library CafeLizzy Acker | The Oregonian/OregonLive
- - - - -
By Michael Russell | The Oregonian/OregonLive
Arleta Library Bakery & Cafe, the neighborhood breakfast spot once co-owned by mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone, will close permanently, chef-owner Nick Iannarone announced Tuesday.
In a press release, Nick Iannarone said the social distancing required of restaurants seeking to reopen just won't work given the tight quarters at Arleta Library Cafe.
The Mt. Scott neighborhood restaurant, which was not actually a library, opened 15 years ago. Sarah Iannarone co-owned the restaurant until December, 2018, according to her LinkedIn. Sarah and Nick Iannarone divorced in 2019.
The restaurant, which opened in 2005, got a big boost from an early appearance on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (see below). Over the years, the restaurant remained a critical favorite, getting a shout out for its savory biscuits and gravy The Oregonian's guide to Portland's 40 best brunch spots last year.
BIX & HASH at Arleta Library Bakery Cafe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5yPLgMD_ck
"This has been a gut-wrenching decision, and one we are forced to make given the uncertainty of COVID-related timelines and the safety measures needed to operate in this challenging environment," Nick Iannarone said in a press release announcing the closure.
Arleta Library Cafe becomes the latest Oregon restaurant to announce a permanent closure due to the coronavirus crisis.
"I will always have fond memories of the cafe," Sarah Iannarone said in a statement. "We started the business as a way to bring great food to parts of our city that many people thought did not deserve it. We were raising our daughter there, loved the community, and valued having a place we could walk to for a good meal. We'd both worked in high-end restaurants our whole careers and thought our working-class neighbors deserved a place they could enjoy and be proud of 'just like downtown,' was our inside joke."
"I've not been involved in restaurant operations for some time but remain a huge fan of the place and know it was a gut-wrenching decision for Nick. My heart goes out to him, our daughter, the long-time staff, and our neighbors who supported it from day one. Not all businesses have a model that can be adapted to the uncertainty of COVID-related timelines and the safety measures needed to operate."
______________
A List of Portland's COVID-19-Related Permanent Restaurant Closures - Eater Portland
https://pdx.eater.com/2020/5/5/21248144/permanent-closures-covid-19-coronavirus
" idiot " = Mike Novack.
05.May.2020 13:53
_
link
Mike, ***K YOU.
Oregon has one of the lowest loss, infection and contagion rates from SARS-CoV-2 of all 50 United States.
there is absolutely ZERO 'public health' reasoning or measure at this time (5 May 2020), to continue "emergency shutdown" through 6 July.
we could easily progress to Phase III of the federal government's recommended guide lines and open up the entire state right now.
oh and Mike Novack :
***K YOU, Idiot.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex05XUddWMk
^ a song for Mike Novack
No mask? Fuck off and die.
05.May.2020 14:57
Stop being a shit assed baby man
link
The next fucking whiney assed baby man, thinking it's "too much to ask" for him to put on a fucking mask and stay the FUCK BACK from me, is going to be fucking shot in the fucking dumbassed face.
STOP BEING STUPID FUCKING ASSHOLES. you FUCKING DOUCHEBAGS.I. WILL. KILL. YOU. If you threaten me with your stupid, toxic, dumbassed, baby man breath. I'll FUCKING KILL YOU. And you will have it coming. Your shit stick poison bath is LETHAL, you FUCK FACES.
Shocking
05.May.2020 18:24
Garth
link
No surprise I suppose that since _ likes telling Black people, LGBTQ people, and other non-white groups how they should act, they now take their expertise in medicine and public health--Where did you study, _? How many journals have published your research, _?--and present it as more gospel. But as usual, it's nonsense.
hey Garth ***K you too - and what about that Mueller report?
06.May.2020 00:10
_
link
"Black people, LGBTQ people, and other non-white groups"-
---
^ each of which Garth is a blood member. Right.
"how they should act"
---
Maybe they should start calling for abolition of the Federal Reserve, which is right now as we collectively waste bandwidth buying up the planet on behalf of corporate destruction?
but don't listen to me.
Also: I don't give a flying ***K how "people act". As long as their actions don't infringe on my freedom (via the end result of increasing government exertions 'in order to X-Y-Z').
And furthermore, the last thing on earth you'll hear from me is "Telling" others what to do.
I just want to LEAVE YOU ALONE. So that you can enjoy freedom. and also, for myself be left alone.
Capiche?
"expertise in medicine and public health--Where did you study, _? How many journals have published your research, _?"
---
ah yes classic 'Garth' trolling : seamlessly transitioning ad hominem to argument from authority fallacies.
None required to see that Oregon more than (as of 5 May 2020) adequately fulfils Publicly Accessible federal requirements of Phase III reopening criteria. Total bullsh** that the moronic so-called 'government' of State of Oregon insists on shutting down until after Independence Day.
by the way Garth -
if you search way, way back on the Portland Indymedia archives you'll find some posts regarding HIV = AIDS (hopefully you still aren't swallowing <--that horseshi*)
Mueller.... Mueller ! Mueller?.......
05.May.2020 14:57 "baby man" post - if not joke-trolling that's srs Derange
06.May.2020 08:41
^
link
talking about killing ppl, over a government-instituted shutdown
either (as mentioned) it's a 4chan-esque trollpost or, if a real person, needs to selfeuthanize or seek help immediately.
why would any person on Indymedia *care* what Governor Kate says?
06.May.2020 12:01
_
link
makes you wonder who posted this to the Newswire, and why
...
State of Oregon's 'government' is a joke
06.May.2020 12:04
_
link
if we're interested to 'save' this topic thread....
let's have a discussion about the broader efficacy of Oregon's government institutions and officials overall, irrespective of the global pandemic we find ourselves in the midst of.
Gotta say after having lived here for a few decades :
Oregon's 'government' is a joke.
contribute to this article
add comment to discussion
