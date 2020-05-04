newswire article reposts global environment | forest defense Michael Moore Presents: Planet of the Humans | Full Documentary | Directed by Jeff Gibbs author: Michael Moore http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk11vI-7czE



Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day  that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road  selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America. This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement's answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It's too little, too late. Michael Moore Presents: Planet of the Humans | Full Documentary | Directed by Jeff Gibbs



