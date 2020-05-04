|
Michael Moore Presents: Planet of the Humans | Full Documentary | Directed by Jeff Gibbs
Michael Moore
Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America. This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement's answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It's too little, too late.