U.S. Treasury Department just went to the Fed for another THREE TRILLION dollars in debt issuance, while the Fed backstops everything on the planet including foreign central banks.



We *do not have* an 'economy'. Factory orders just dropped a greater amount than during the 1930s Great Depression. Zero money velocity exists.



Negative interest rates are still coming (so we can be just like Europe). The only thing that makes sense, is that nothing makes sense. Be afraid though of the Murder Hornets incoming from Japan. https://steemit.com/bitcoin/@marketreport/melt-up-if-this-one-thing-happens-expect-dow-40-000-by-gregory-mannarino



(Melt-up). If THIS ONE THING HAPPENS, Expect DOW 40,000 By Gregory Mannarino



