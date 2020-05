http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xx5rH94DGk



U.S. Treasury Department just went to the Fed for another THREE TRILLION dollars in debt issuance, while the Fed backstops everything on the planet including foreign central banks.



We *do not have* an 'economy'. Factory orders just dropped a greater amount than during the 1930s Great Depression. Zero money velocity exists.



Negative interest rates are still coming (so we can be just like Europe).