newswire article commentary global 04.May.2020 00:35
health | human & civil rights

The Useful Idiot's Guide To Pandemic 2020

author: Zahir Ebrahim | Project Humanbeingsfirst.org
This latest compendium of essays on medical and climate pretexts for constructing world order: The Useful Idiot's Guide to Pandemic 2020, is my last. Vaccines for coronavirus Covid-19 plaguing mankind at this moment, when most nations on earth have some level of lockdown with stay at home orders, shall soon become the medical establishment's next big sales pitch. The fear-mongering coupled to the deadly man-made contagion would have been a most successful marketing exercise in history in global demand creation for vaccines. Vaccination will not be voluntary either, but mandatory, and sanctioned by law. You make up your own damn mind after reading this book whether you wish to take that vaccine and enter the brave new world that it shall herald, or, resist taking it and end up belonging to the new undesirable-untouchable underworld class without the digital vaccination certificate built into your body. Either way, the world order that shall enslave mankind beckons --- unless the public worldwide awakens to its dangers now and resists it forcefully --- it is virtually already a fait accompli. The sheep are of course never known to resist the butcher's knife nor protest the habit of mutton eating.
The Useful Idiot's Guide To Pandemic 2020
The Useful Idiot's Guide To Pandemic 2020
 Living under Coronavirus 2020 lockdown - Possibly Year Zero of Dystopian World O
Living under Coronavirus 2020 lockdown - Possibly Year Zero of Dystopian World Order

https://web.archive.org/ ... phbf-header.jpg


Living under Coronavirus 2020 lockdown - Possibly Year Zero of Dystopian World Order

Zahir Ebrahim | Project Humanbeingsfirst

Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 | Last Updated for UFO images on April 30, 2020

Coronavirus 2019, or Covid-19, as it is relabeled by WHO, is man-made contagion to control mankind in the year 2020 and onwards. It is a bioweapons lab fabrication. By who, or which bioweapons lab, is TBD. And it is also not an accidental release due to mishandling, or other protocol violations of a contagion of this lethality, known as BSL-4. Its basis is in Zoonosis, as the genetic source is shared with certain animals, principally bats, known to be the carriers of coronaviruses. Its virulence and targeted lethality, however, betrays an engineered contagion crafted with genetic engineering in a BSL-4 laboratory of which there are many worldwide. United States reportedly funds many of these contagion research labs that are located in strategic areas overseas where the untermensch lives are considered cheap, including labs in Wuhan China and Tbilisi Georgia, just to name two. But the engineered contagion is claimed to be naturally occurring due to mutation.

Genetic mutation is a convenient smoking-gun explanation for bioweapons when its deployment is covert, illegal, to be kept secretive, and variously blamed upon plausible explanations such as: a) Zoonosis; b) upon mankind's poor treatment of animals (some people eat anything); c) upon mankind's despoiling the earth's environment (over pollution and over industrialization that has increased carbon emissions and reduced life-sustaining symbiosis of the planet giving rise to all sorts of contagions); etceteras, all of which, it is argued by establishment experts, has led to such viruses exploding upon the earth's surface with greater frequency and lethality. If mankind did not reduce the earth's population and its heady living, and did not adopt a more sustainable lifestyle as per the internationally agreed upon United Nations Agenda 21 for Sustainable Development in the twenty-first century, these experts say, it will spell the end of all mankind.

That public relations veneer of half-truths under the science of virology and science of environment, able to scare the living daylights out of any normal human being when told that he is confronted with a microbial global enemy that none can see, run or hide from, conceals a most lethally cunning agenda just beneath its shallow surface.

Behind that science of virology and science of environment that spreads fear and global panic, is the discipline of social science, specifically, social engineering, which is hybrid of mass social psychology, sociology, behavior control, political theory, political science, and construction of world order, a one-world order. The science of virology that underwrites the contagion that we are faced with today, and which has been declared a Pandemic by WHO, cannot be understood without acutely comprehending the social science that underwrites the science of virology as well as the science of medicine and its regulation and funding.

For instance, CDC's advice to physicians that increase-counting of coronavirus deaths when patients have not even been tested, illogical handling and deliberate mismanagement that lead to increased mortality, announced-preplanning, prediction of surprise outbreak, crafty presaging, continuous fear-mongering for years through dire predictions that would naturally enable WHO's pre-meditated Global Vaccine Action Plan 2010 to guide discovery, development and delivery of lifesaving vaccines in conjunction with UNICEF, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, etcetera, etcetera, simply cannot be understood without some ma'arifat, i.e., wherewithal, of the cunning of statecraft and how it makes the public mind.

Narrative control by statecraft makes it difficult to decipher the underlying agendas when questions remain unasked even by its own "experts", when commonsense is held in abeyance in crisis policy making, and alternate assessments that challenge the Big Lie are suppressed in the guise of squelching "fake news". Truth needs no state protection, but the Ministry of Truth obviously does.

Good people, be they the common man or the science specialist, simply cannot comprehend the political science behind the Big Lie. Dictionary: a false statement of outrageous magnitude employed as a propaganda measure in the belief that a lesser falsehood would not be credible.

Here is how Adolf Hitler explained the Big Lie while describing how to construct the Third Reich:

"... All this was inspired by the principle--which is quite true in itself--that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes." --- Adolf Hitler (1889-1945), Mein Kampf, Vol. I, Ch. X, Why The Second Reich Collapsed, tr. James Murphy, http://gutenberg.net.au/ebooks02/0200601.txt

Most hard scientists, including obviously the medical scientists who work on virology and infectious diseases, and those who became physicians and surgeons, scientists and technologists, to serve humanity, or to make money, or just to bask in the glory of the Technetronic Era, are often rather innocent of knowledge when it comes to Machiavellian statecraft. These narrow-gauged specialists or broad superficial generalists are poorly read in the plethora of social science literature, especially social engineering, and cannot bring themselves to believe that such macro social evil as diabolically releasing deadly contagions among civilian populations backed by their adept perception management through psychological warfare operations, can actually exist in a civilized world.

Don't we now drive cars instead of riding on camels and horses? Didn't we outgrow barbarianism and mud houses? Don't we live in high-tech cities and have the magic of the internet that has brought the world closer, making it a global village? Haven't we transcended the myopia of religions and adopted secular humanism, or at least the liberal ideologies where there is liberty, equality, fraternity, motherhood and apple pie? Ignoring the odd ball wars against the Islamo-terrorists which are necessary to protect our lifestyle and our civilization, we are, after all, Harvard, MIT, Caltech, tech-savvy Ivy Leaguers, aren't we? How can Machiavellian macro social evil exist among our rulers who come from our own social classes?

Wasn't Bill Gates once one of us --- a techie? He is even magnanimously donating free vaccines to the third world from the trillions he made as the founder of Microsoft, and isn't that the altruistic template of good citizenship for all us is --- how can such macro social evil of population reduction and full spectrum control of what's left of mankind be attributed to his charitable foundation just because he says "he loves vaccines" and is giving them away for free to people who can't even eat a full meal a day? That's surely better than telling the impoverished to eat cake if they can't afford bread! (Ever hear of the Trojan horse, or the proverb: Beware of Greeks bearing gifts?)

Politicians and salesmen are self-serving liars, obviously, and we know they are lying when their lips move, but not the scholarly elders and distinguished men and women of science, surely?

Such macro social evil of world order and all that it entails that conspiracy nut-jobs delight in to sell their names, does not and cannot exist except in dystopic novels and political philosophers' dreams.

I have news for you useful idiots of empire: it does! We are being played. Being made a fool.

"Wasn't Bill Gates once one of us --- a techie? " 04.May.2020 04:22
_ link

you're (implying that) a "techie" ?

software engineers aren't "techie"s.

"techies" are people who work with actual metal/plastic machines.

Electronic programmers aka 'software engineers' are retards who have destroyed the planet and human race with internet-platform based ( read: social media and soon-to-be-direct-wired-into-human-neural-network-without-mobilephone-interface) brainwashing.


FAANG = Facebook Apple Amazon Netflix Google
the *top rated* "stocks" on the "stock market" ( which is propped up by Federal Reserve-issued fiat currency )

^ that is what makes the 'world go round' ?

Give me a break.

Technological collapse in entirety is coming. Don't wait. (for "vaccines" paranoia, Lol!)

Murder Hornets: Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes Pt. 2 04.May.2020 06:56
_ link

and as if forced vaccination from bill gates hisself wasn't enough 

MURDER HORNETS direct from Japan!


go

go

godzilla


| | | | | | PANIC | | | | | |

Application of the Dictionary Key Code 04.May.2020 13:21
Tracy Mapes news1st@hotmil.com link

Several recent results and the study of the phenomenon lead to the conclusion that the construct of the Dictionary and "Two-Talking" as I have termed it, is not a human based construct, but a 4th Dimensional Manipulation of Mankind.

And as crazy as that sounds, it is a conclusion derived from very detailed observation of Real World events and Human Behavior. The Dictionary in my observation in conjunction with the traits of apparent secondary communications, would be too complex and instantaneous for an individual or clandestine organization to control and/or be trained in with currently known and accepted means of communication technology.

So, whether it be translated as a spiritual or alien entity, a parallel universe in time? The information gleaned from what I have observed, to include the involuntary manipulation of human motor skills, gesticulation, discussion content, and voice manipulation all in real time, is lending itself towards the ideas of more advanced species either seen or unseen that has been feeding off of the emotional destruction of Mankind, whether Good or Evil. So, call it a higher being, god, spirit or devil, it's hold on communications is networked through the living, and appears to be Worldwide, and even lead to ideas of predestination and alternative realities.

This is the cause of human tragedy and what "We" humans term as greed or evil intent, and what supports it.

Back to the Dictionary.

Keywords will be reoccurring in Media, Print and Conversation, whether you're on the phone, watching TV, or at the store. If you have ever wondered why a conversation with an old friend that suddenly, seemed to go sideways, or had people seemingly talking about things that you would normally consider private information known only to you behind discussed on the next aisle over at the grocery store, this is the "Why?"

Some currently employed Keywords that I recently interpreted.

Origin of Corona Virus - Attributied to the Keyword "Bats"

Related near by words in Dictionary:
Base hit, Basmitzvah, Bastion, Battalion.
Base on balls, Basrelief, Batch, Batter.

Quote from Morning Talk Show - "It's like a Kitchenary Everywhere"
Kitchenary, Corona ry, - Interpretation - Food Kitchen Coronary = Food Poisoning.
A 30 Million Un-Employed Worker Opportunity.

_______________________________


NIH Dr. Fauci - Quote "Doable by the Fall"

Keywords: "Doable" - (Head Gesture - Out) Means 1 page turn back < to Keyword
Results: "Doable" underlines the term DOA, dead on arrival.
Distribute, Distributor, Dive, Diverge, Division, Devisive, Do = Kill, DOA

Page Turn - Dodge, Doings, Do-It-Yourself, Domesticity, Domicile, Doom, Doomsday.

Keywords: "Fall" - (Head Gesture - Down) Word below Keyword "Fall" Left to Right.
Results: Fag, Faggot, Fairy, Fairyland, Fairytale, Fait-Accopli, Fallacious, Fallacy, Family, Family Planning.

_______________________________

Gilmore Heating and Airconditioning - In relationship to Covid-19, television advertisement Quote - "We are All Concerned and Shaken By This"

Keywords: "Concerned" - (Down and to the left, Head Gesture).
Results: Complex Sentence, Compliance, Complicate, Complicity, Comport, Compound, Con, Computer, Comrade, Concatenation, Compound Sentence, Compress, Concede, Concession, Concerned.

Keywords: "Shaken" (With Head Gesture - Down)
Results: Shakedown, Shakeout, Shaker, .....and basically every word down to shambles.

I find the words Shakeout, and Shaker very interesting in their description.

Shakeout = drop in economic activity that eliminates unprofitable businesses.
Shaker = one that Shakes (Masonry), 2. A member of a religious sect that lived in celibate communities in the United States.

______________________________

FWIW - This is what I have found.

Take Care,

Tracy Mapes

http://facebook.com/redxsociety
OTG

