resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 03.May.2020 09:27
corporate dominance | imperialism & war

\\\\\WARNING!///// The Importance of "Gallup" Covid -19 Report

author: Tracy Mapes        e-mail:e-mail: news1st@hotmail.com
The Necessity to Learn the Dictionary Language is
Because I Can't do it Forever. These People Seem to be
Black Operations "Patriots" trying to Warn you of what
is to Come.

This is another example of Potentially Important
Information that Can be gleaned from "Two-Talking"
or Dictionary Language Recognition.
Covid COVER-UP Issue #3
Covid COVER-UP Issue #3
Look for Other Clues


The Necessity to Learn the Dictionary Language is
Because I Can't do it Forever. These People Seem to be
Black Operations "Patriots" trying to Warn you of what
is to Come.

This is another example of Potentially Important
Information that Can be gleaned from "Two-Talking"
or Dictionary Language Recognition.

The Keyword is a Place Called "Gallup", New Mexico, and while
the Spelling is Not Correct, go to your Dictionary and
See Why "They" chose the Location of "Gallup".

These are either Central Intelligence "Types" or
Other Members of the Military Intelligence Community.

The Message is Warning about the Source of the Action. Either
Way, at Least you won't be 100% in the Dark About the Intent
of the Action.

Look for Other Clues. Released Pictures and Graphics
Related to the Subject. Other Clues may provide Important
Linking Information if you suspect that Secondary Communications
may be in Play. See Example: Keyword "Gallop"

Keyword is "Gallup" - Closest Spelling or
Sounding Word = "Gallop"

Look for Secondary Words that are often
Associated with the Initial Keyword in
Sound or Spelling - Example: 'Gallop' as in (Poll) or (Race).

Graphics Explanation
 https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/49850275738_8c121734f2_6k.jpg

homepage: homepage: http://facebook.com/redxsociety
address: address: OTG

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion