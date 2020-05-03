\\\\\WARNING!///// The Importance of "Gallup" Covid -19 Report

|
Look for Other Clues
The Necessity to Learn the Dictionary Language is
Because I Can't do it Forever. These People Seem to be
Black Operations "Patriots" trying to Warn you of what
is to Come.
This is another example of Potentially Important
Information that Can be gleaned from "Two-Talking"
or Dictionary Language Recognition.
The Keyword is a Place Called "Gallup", New Mexico, and while
the Spelling is Not Correct, go to your Dictionary and
See Why "They" chose the Location of "Gallup".
These are either Central Intelligence "Types" or
Other Members of the Military Intelligence Community.
The Message is Warning about the Source of the Action. Either
Way, at Least you won't be 100% in the Dark About the Intent
of the Action.
Look for Other Clues. Released Pictures and Graphics
Related to the Subject. Other Clues may provide Important
Linking Information if you suspect that Secondary Communications
may be in Play. See Example: Keyword "Gallop"
Keyword is "Gallup" - Closest Spelling or
Sounding Word = "Gallop"
Look for Secondary Words that are often
Associated with the Initial Keyword in
Sound or Spelling - Example: 'Gallop' as in (Poll) or (Race).
Graphics Explanation
https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/49850275738_8c121734f2_6k.jpg