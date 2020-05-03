resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 03.May.2020 01:44
anti-racism | police / legal

Revisiting The Trayvon Martin Case : Witness Fraud that Divided America

author: JG
Revisiting the Trayvon Martin Case | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxPV9G8G9xM

Interview with 'The Trayvon Hoax' investigative author and documentary filmmaker Joel Gilbert
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L6XUGrAing

"How is it possible that the State of Florida prosecutors had all this evidence and still allowed an imposter [Rachel Jeantel] to testify under oath as if she was actually the person who was involved with Trayvon, and was the person who was on the phone with him?"

MOVIE *Only On YouTube For A Limited Time*
'The Trayvon Hoax'

The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America - film
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAw5ykIPOBM
'The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America'
a book by Joel Gilbert


'The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America' (2019)
2h | Documentary | 16 September 2019 (USA)
 http://www.imdb.com/title/tt10947750/

_____________________






Internet forum post with some observations about Florida State Attorney Angela Corey :

-----

I personally knew Angela Corey and a few of the Investigators on the prosecution. I spoke with a few investigators just after and they all seemed to believe Zim was guilty. I was kinda shocked.

Angela Corey was a great prosecutor to work with, especially when you had a child victim. One time on a murder case, we got a statement from a witness late at night. We couldn't get ahold of the prosecutor assigned to our case so we called Angela, whom everyone know personally. She showed up in a cocktail dress after leaving a party just to help us out. She would always drop everything to talk to an LEO, give advice, offer help.

I don't know what happened in this Martin case. I havnt talked with anyone since. But I have to assume someone (Gov. Rick Scott) put pressure on Corey to prosecute. Scott had ambitions for the Senate and maybe needed a boost with the minority vote. Maybe they felt that sacrificing Zimmerman to avoid race riots was justified. I still cannot believe they would go and try and railroad Zimmerman but that is what it looks like. Even if Zim was all furtive, uncooperative or told some lies, he was physically attacked and shot Martin in self defense. Asshole drug dealing criminals have gotten off on murder charges in Jax using the self defense. Even if you are up to no good, you still have the right to defense yourself when someone is trying to kill you.

-----

