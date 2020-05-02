resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 02.May.2020 07:09
government | health

Many Vaccines Neither Vegetarain Nor Vegan

author: SNS
The power of the vivisectors at NIH and the CDC grow, as Donald Trump protects
the slaughterhouse industries of Chinese company owned Smithfield, Brazilian JBS, Tyson's etc.
Many vaccines are neither vegetarian

nor vegan. They are developed using

bovine (from cows) blood, gelatin (animal bone

product) etc. Others are grown in eggs.

Polio vaccines are developed on cells of monkey

kidneys, Aluminum, antibiotics, formaldehyde, monosodium

glutamate, squalene, polysorbate 80, dangerous mercury compounds

etc


Truth about the dangers of vaccines

is being suppressed. Increasingly, the right

to refuse certain treatments and vaccines

is being violated. Some Liberians were forced at

gunpoint to submit to ebola treatment.



Search engines, Facebook etc are

calling research into these dangers

'fake news', 'disinformation', etc

and censoring content. This is proof of

both the increasing power of the vivisectors of the CDC,

NIH, and 'health' establishment to control

the population and

the financial power of the multinational

drug companies who profiteer from vaccines

running the gamut from ineffective to lethal.



Trillions of animals have been made to suffer and die

in the development of vaccines in laboratories.



During G W Bush's administration, a bill exempting

vaccine makers from liability for causing deaths or injuries

was passed into law. The effort was spearheaded by then senator Bill Frist

of Tennessee, a member of the billionaire family which owns

United Health Care.






 https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/questions-about-vaccines/bovine-derived

 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_vaccine_ingredients

 http://boston.indymedia.org/newswire/display/207758/index.php

Smallpox vaccine and spread of AIDS article by Pearce Wright, former science editor of

London Times

 https://www.wanttoknow.info/870511vaccineaids

Court says Pfizer must pay for death of African children

 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/aug/11/pfizer-nigeria-meningitis-drug-compensation

 https://vaxcalc.org/features

US court orders 6 million be paid to victims of Merck's Gardasil

 https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/dec/31/us-court-pays-6-million-gardasil-victims/

Texas legislature blocks Gov Perry's attempt to make Merck's Gardasil vaccines compulsory

 link to www.nbcnews.com

 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/toxic-vaccine-ingredients-the-devils-in-the-details/

