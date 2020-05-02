newswire article reporting global government | health Many Vaccines Neither Vegetarain Nor Vegan author: SNS The power of the vivisectors at NIH and the CDC grow, as Donald Trump protects

the slaughterhouse industries of Chinese company owned Smithfield, Brazilian JBS, Tyson's etc. Many vaccines are neither vegetarian



nor vegan. They are developed using



bovine (from cows) blood, gelatin (animal bone



product) etc. Others are grown in eggs.



Polio vaccines are developed on cells of monkey



kidneys, Aluminum, antibiotics, formaldehyde, monosodium



glutamate, squalene, polysorbate 80, dangerous mercury compounds



etc





Truth about the dangers of vaccines



is being suppressed. Increasingly, the right



to refuse certain treatments and vaccines



is being violated. Some Liberians were forced at



gunpoint to submit to ebola treatment.







Search engines, Facebook etc are



calling research into these dangers



'fake news', 'disinformation', etc



and censoring content. This is proof of



both the increasing power of the vivisectors of the CDC,



NIH, and 'health' establishment to control



the population and



the financial power of the multinational



drug companies who profiteer from vaccines



running the gamut from ineffective to lethal.







Trillions of animals have been made to suffer and die



in the development of vaccines in laboratories.







During G W Bush's administration, a bill exempting



vaccine makers from liability for causing deaths or injuries



was passed into law. The effort was spearheaded by then senator Bill Frist



of Tennessee, a member of the billionaire family which owns



United Health Care.













https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/questions-about-vaccines/bovine-derived



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_vaccine_ingredients



http://boston.indymedia.org/newswire/display/207758/index.php



Smallpox vaccine and spread of AIDS article by Pearce Wright, former science editor of



London Times



https://www.wanttoknow.info/870511vaccineaids



Court says Pfizer must pay for death of African children



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/aug/11/pfizer-nigeria-meningitis-drug-compensation



https://vaxcalc.org/features



US court orders 6 million be paid to victims of Merck's Gardasil



https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/dec/31/us-court-pays-6-million-gardasil-victims/



Texas legislature blocks Gov Perry's attempt to make Merck's Gardasil vaccines compulsory



link to www.nbcnews.com



https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/toxic-vaccine-ingredients-the-devils-in-the-details/ contribute to this article add comment to discussion