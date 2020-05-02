Many Vaccines Neither Vegetarain Nor Vegan

|
Many vaccines are neither vegetarian
nor vegan. They are developed using
bovine (from cows) blood, gelatin (animal bone
product) etc. Others are grown in eggs.
Polio vaccines are developed on cells of monkey
kidneys, Aluminum, antibiotics, formaldehyde, monosodium
glutamate, squalene, polysorbate 80, dangerous mercury compounds
etc
Truth about the dangers of vaccines
is being suppressed. Increasingly, the right
to refuse certain treatments and vaccines
is being violated. Some Liberians were forced at
gunpoint to submit to ebola treatment.
Search engines, Facebook etc are
calling research into these dangers
'fake news', 'disinformation', etc
and censoring content. This is proof of
both the increasing power of the vivisectors of the CDC,
NIH, and 'health' establishment to control
the population and
the financial power of the multinational
drug companies who profiteer from vaccines
running the gamut from ineffective to lethal.
Trillions of animals have been made to suffer and die
in the development of vaccines in laboratories.
During G W Bush's administration, a bill exempting
vaccine makers from liability for causing deaths or injuries
was passed into law. The effort was spearheaded by then senator Bill Frist
of Tennessee, a member of the billionaire family which owns
United Health Care.
Smallpox vaccine and spread of AIDS article by Pearce Wright, former science editor of
London Times
Court says Pfizer must pay for death of African children
US court orders 6 million be paid to victims of Merck's Gardasil
Texas legislature blocks Gov Perry's attempt to make Merck's Gardasil vaccines compulsory
