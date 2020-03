feature article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 03/27/20 Listen Globally! A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home.



This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.



http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200327.mp3 shortwave report read more>>