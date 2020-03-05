resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 05.Mar.2020 16:40
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 03/06/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200306.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- Youth activists demonstrated outside the European Commission after a new climate law offset to 2050. Judges at the ICC ruled for an investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan. Luxembourg has become the first country to offer free public transport.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway and Gayatri interviewed Professor Daniel Kovalik about the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, where the citizens are not risking everything to seek asylum in the US. Why is the US crippling the country with sanctions? Will the imperial forces removing much of the left leadership in Latin America take over Venezuela and Nicaragua?

From CUBA- In its 2019 report Amnesty International has described Latin America as a region where citizens were attacked for protesting and defending human and environmental rights. 4 years after the assassination of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres the men that planned the hit remain free. The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, strongly criticized the coup government in Bolivia- the Washington Post and MIT reviewed the overthrown election of Evo Morales and found that it was a legitimate victory. Colombian President Duque visited Trump to request more attacks against Venezuela. Tens of thousands joined exiled leader Carles Puigdemont in Perpignan France to demonstrate for the independence of Catalonia and the release of political prisoners.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes produced an update on the hearing of Julian Assange in England. She includes comments by Patrick Cockburn and Julian's lawyers. El Pais uncovered the Spanish company that had installed cameras and microphones throughout the Ecuadoran embassy to record every conversation including with his lawyers- and then delivered the material to US intelligence services.

The latest Shortwave Report (March 6) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"And I think, in the end, that is the best definition of journalism I have heard; to challenge authority - all authority - especially so when governments and politicians take us to war, when they have decided that they will kill and others will die."
--Robert Fisk

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion