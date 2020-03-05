resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements global 05.Mar.2020 02:16
education

JEE Main 2020 (April) application starts on 07th February 2020

author: SuccessCDS
JEE Main 2020 (April) application starts on 07th February 2020. JEE Main is an Engineering Entrance exam for admission to the most prestigious engineering colleges in India - the NITs, IIITs,CFTIs and State Engineering colleges to name a few. Generally, the Application Process for the JEE Main January session commences in the month of September of the previous calendar year.
JEE Main 2020 (April) application starts on 07th February 2020. JEE Main is an Engineering Entrance exam for admission to the most prestigious engineering colleges in India - the NITs, IIITs,CFTIs and State Engineering colleges to name a few. Generally, the Application Process for the JEE Main January session commences in the month of September of the previous calendar year. The candidates will have to apply for the April session of JEE Main exam in the month of February. Candidates can apply for the JEE Main, online only, through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE Main exam twice a year. Till the year 2018, the CBSE had been conducting the JEE Main exam. The NTA started holding the exam from the year 2019 and the agency has introduced major changes in the JEE Main exam Pattern, JEE Main questions, JEE Main Marking scheme, number of attempts for JEE Main. Also, the Bachelor of Planning degree course has been added to the list of courses for which a candidate can use his JEE Main score. However, the syllabus of JEE Main remains the same.
As the JEE Main is conducted twice a year, a candidate has to apply for both the sessions separately. The formalities for applying for the JEE Main exam like filling out the application form, uploading photograph and signature and payment of exam fee will have to be done again in case a candidate wants to appear in both the January session and April session of JEE Main exam.

homepage: homepage: http://successcds.net

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion