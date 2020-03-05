newswire article announcements global education JEE Main 2020 (April) application starts on 07th February 2020 author: SuccessCDS JEE Main 2020 (April) application starts on 07th February 2020. JEE Main is an Engineering Entrance exam for admission to the most prestigious engineering colleges in India - the NITs, IIITs,CFTIs and State Engineering colleges to name a few. Generally, the Application Process for the JEE Main January session commences in the month of September of the previous calendar year. JEE Main 2020 (April) application starts on 07th February 2020. JEE Main is an Engineering Entrance exam for admission to the most prestigious engineering colleges in India - the NITs, IIITs,CFTIs and State Engineering colleges to name a few. Generally, the Application Process for the JEE Main January session commences in the month of September of the previous calendar year. The candidates will have to apply for the April session of JEE Main exam in the month of February. Candidates can apply for the JEE Main, online only, through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE Main exam twice a year. Till the year 2018, the CBSE had been conducting the JEE Main exam. The NTA started holding the exam from the year 2019 and the agency has introduced major changes in the JEE Main exam Pattern, JEE Main questions, JEE Main Marking scheme, number of attempts for JEE Main. Also, the Bachelor of Planning degree course has been added to the list of courses for which a candidate can use his JEE Main score. However, the syllabus of JEE Main remains the same.

As the JEE Main is conducted twice a year, a candidate has to apply for both the sessions separately. The formalities for applying for the JEE Main exam like filling out the application form, uploading photograph and signature and payment of exam fee will have to be done again in case a candidate wants to appear in both the January session and April session of JEE Main exam. contribute to this article add comment to discussion