JEE Main 2020 - Important Dates, Application Form,Admit Card, Answer Key, Result

National Testing Agency (NTA) releases JEE Main response sheet on official website. The response sheets for the April attempt is to be uploaded under the respective logins of the candidates with the question papers of JEE Main 2020 for all the shifts. The Joint Entrance Examination is one of those examinations that is conducted on a National Level. This test is conducted in order to provide admissions into various Engineering Courses. The JEE Main is conducted twice a year. The candidates, who are looking forward to applying to this examination will have to fill in application form. The application form for both the sessions will be released on the individual dates. The applicants should make sure that they are up to date with all the dates. A few days after the submission of the application form, the admit card is released. The hall ticket is released on the website of the authority. The candidates will have to bring the hall ticket to the centre of the authority. A couple of days after the test, the response sheet will be released. The JEE Main Response Sheet will be out on the website of the authority. The answer key will be out a few days after the release of the answer key. The authority will be releasing the answer key in a PDF Format. The result will be out on the website of the authority. The candidates will be able to download the result after providing certain credentials in the login section. Further details about the JEE Main is mentioned below. JEE Main Important Dates All the events of the JEE Main will be conducted on the scheduled dates. The applicants should make sure that they are updated with all the dates. The official dates have been announced by the authority. The same can be found below: JEE Main January Dates: Â Release of application form - 3rd September 2019 Â Last date to submit application form - 10th October 2019 Â Release of the admit card - 6th December 2019 Â Examination - 6th to 9th January 2020 Â Release of the answer key - 13th January 2020 Â Raising of objections against answer key - 15th January 2020 Â Release of result - 17th January 2020 JEE Main April Session: Â Release of application form - 7th February 2020 Â Last date to submit application form - 6th March 2020 Â Release of the admit card - 20th March 2020 Â Examination - 5th to 11th April 2020 Â Release of the answer key - 30th April 2020 JEE Main Application Form 2020 The application form of JEE Main will get released on the official website of the authority. The candidates, who wishes to fill the application form will be able to do the same in an online mode. One should make sure that he/ she is filling all the correct details in the form. The application form will be available only in the online mode. After filling in the form, the applicants will have to pay the application fee and then upload the required documents. Without completing all these steps, one will not be able to submit the application form. Further, one can find the steps of submitting the application form in the points below: Â Open the official website of the authority. Â Click on the link of the application form. Â The application form will appear on the screen. Â Fill the form with the correct details. Â Pay the application fee. Â Upload the mandatory documents. Â Submit the form and print the same for future purposes. Admit Card of JEE Main 2020 The hall ticket of Joint Entrance Exam will be out in the online mode only. One, who submits the form will be able to download the admit card. The authority will be releasing the hall ticket on its official website. The candidates will have to bring the hall ticket to the center of the exam. The candidates will not be allowed to take the test without the admit card. There will be many details printed on the admit card. The candidates will have to make sure that the hall ticket has all the correct details. The following points explain about the steps of downloading the hall ticket: Â Visit the official website of the concerned authority. Â Click on the link of the admit card. Â The login section will appear on the screen. Â Enter the required details into the section of login. Â The hall ticket will be reflected on the screen. Â Download and print the admit card for future purposes. JEE Main Answer Key 2020 The answer key of JEE Main is released on the website of the authority. With the help of the answer key, the candidates will be able to get an idea about the marks they secure in the examination. The applicants, who have taken the test will be able to download the answer key. Kindly note that the authority will first release the provisional answer key. It is released so that the candidates can raise objections against the same. A few days after the submission of the objections, the NTA releases the official answer key. JEE Main Result 2020 A few days after the release of the JEE Main Response Sheet 2020 and the answer key, the result is released. The candidates shall be able to get the result after logging in with the help of the mandatory credentials. The result will be declared on the official website of the authority.