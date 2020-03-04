newswire article announcements united states government A Message From Me, To Mike Bloomberg author: _ hey Mike, (I never would have voted for you but) just wanted to say :



if you could have deposited that $500,000,000 dollars spent on your pointless campaign instead into my credit union savings account I would have appreciated it.



oh and thanks for terminating your campaign, also because I was getting annoyed at your interruptions when watching YouTube videos. don't let the door hit your midget ass on the way out contribute to this article add comment to discussion