10 Unknown Facts about Horses

Do you know that horses make great pets and emotional support animals? They do and anyone who has come across these majestic beauties know this for sure. However, they do need a lot of space to live peacefully and comfortably. Though the miniature horses are considered to the best of both worlds as they offer all the horse benefits minus the size, there are many things that we do not know about them. Below are some of the lesser known things about these serene and loyal creatures. Amazing facts about horses They can Sleep While Standing Quite a distinct feature, a horse sleeps while standing up. Though they do sleep while lying down also, it is usually for a short period of time. They do not Burp Horses do not and cannot burp like humans and like cattle, they also cannot regurgitate their food to re-chew it. A horse?s system is quite efficient at breaking down the food but this one sided system could cause some digestive problems also. Their Teeth could Tell their Age You can guess a horse?s age by looking at its teeth, which is not accurate but you can safely assume that the estimate would be almost accurate. Proper dental care is essential to keep them healthy and their diet must also be considered carefully. Arabian Horse is Unique in its Own Right Arabian horse is probably the most known of the horse breeds. These horses are considered as the best horse breed and is also used as a foundation for any other horse breeds. These horses have a unique feature as they have one vertebrae, tailbone and rib lesser than other horses. They are Pure Herbivores Horses love their green grass. Unlike many wild animals and humans, horses are pure herbivores, which is evident from the position of their eyes, teeth formation and the way their digestive system is made. They are bred as Herd Animals Horses are herd animals and they thrive when they are among their own kind. Though the horses have been with man for centuries, they are herd animals and when in the wild, they live in herds. Therefore, it is better to have more than one horses to keep them company. Their Resting Respiratory Rate is VERY Slow A horse's resting respiratory is about four breaths a minute. This rate could change with hard work and many other factors, which means that you must keep account of your horse? s resting pulse and breath rate. Their Ancestors? Size is that of a Golden Retriever And we are talking about the ancestor of the horse, Hyracotherium that lived nearly 50 million years ago. Reportedly, their soze could not be more than a deer or a small goat, which is unlike what we see today. Horses make great pets and emotional support animals. They are calm and they transfer this serenity to their owners also. However, for a full sized horse, you need to have a bigplace while a miniature horse could live in a medium sized housing also.