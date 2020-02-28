2 Washington COVID-19 Cases Reported in King and Snohomish Counties

|
The woman had recently been to South Korea, a country affected by the outbreak. But the Snohomish County patient, a high school student, did not recently travel to any countries affected by SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the novel coronavirus, said Snohomish Health District officer Dr. Chris Spitters.
"It's concerning that this individual did not travel, since this individual acquired it in the community," Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told reporters Friday at a news conference at the Department of Health Shoreline. "We really believe now that the risk is increasing."
Both cases are considered "presumptive positive," as test results were confirmed at the Shoreline site Friday, but are also being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation. A case awaiting confirmation by the CDC was also reported Friday in Oregon.
The student, who attends Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek, became ill Monday with a fever, body aches and a headache, and visited two Snohomish County clinics this week, Spitters said.
Because he was feeling better, he returned to school Friday morning, but after his tests came back positive, he went home before attending class.
The Washington State Department of Health, Public Health - Seattle & King County, and Snohomish Health District, are announcing two new cases of COVID-19, currently classified as "presumptive positives." A presumptive positive is a test that comes back positive at the Public Health Laboratory and is pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)
The individuals reside in both King and Snohomish Counties. In King County, a woman in her 50s with confirmed travel to Daegu, South Korea is a presumptive positive. She is currently in home isolation.
In Snohomish County, a person under the age of 18 with no travel history is also a presumptive positive. He is currently in home isolation as well. That patient visited Seattle Children's North Clinic on Monday, Feb. 24. Snohomish County Health District is working alongside the Everett Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff at Jackson High School, where this student attends. Everett Public Schools is taking this very seriously and in an abundance of caution, the superintendent has decided to close Jackson High School on Monday to allow three days for deep cleaning.
While the King County case is believed to be travel-related, we don't know how or where the new Snohomish County case was infected. We are working hard to find and identify how the patients were exposed as well as tracing people who might have been exposed to this patient.