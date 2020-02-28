newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia health 2 Washington COVID-19 Cases Reported in King and Snohomish Counties author: corona Two new COVID-19 patient cases have been confirmed by state and local health agencies in Washington: a King County woman and a Snohomish County teenager. The woman had recently been to South Korea, a country affected by the outbreak. But the Snohomish County patient, a high school student, did not recently travel to any countries affected by SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the novel coronavirus, said Snohomish Health District officer Dr. Chris Spitters.



"It's concerning that this individual did not travel, since this individual acquired it in the community," Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told reporters Friday at a news conference at the Department of Health Shoreline. "We really believe now that the risk is increasing."



Both cases are considered "presumptive positive," as test results were confirmed at the Shoreline site Friday, but are also being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation. A case awaiting confirmation by the CDC was also reported Friday in Oregon.



The student, who attends Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek, became ill Monday with a fever, body aches and a headache, and visited two Snohomish County clinics this week, Spitters said.



Because he was feeling better, he returned to school Friday morning, but after his tests came back positive, he went home before attending class. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion