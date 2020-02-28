newswire article reposts united states anti-racism | police / legal African American Milwaukee Coors Mass Shooter Killed 5 Co-Workers Over Racism Motive author: mjs The gunman who killed five co-workers and then took his own life at Milwaukee's MillerCoors complex had worked there for 17 years and had a long running dispute with another employee.



Anthony N. Ferrill, 51, shot dead his colleagues at the headquarters of the brewing company, now known as Molson Coors Beverage Co., on Wednesday afternoon.



Ferrill had worked as an electrician at the company for 17 years, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.



A co-worker, who asked not to be named, told the outlet that Ferrill had been involved in a long-running dispute with one of the victims prior to the shooting.



Ferrill believed he was being discriminated against because he was black, the co-worker said. The victim Ferrill had the ongoing dispute with had taken issue with the gunman frequently watching films on his phone during the workday, according to the co-worker.



Both Ferrill and that victim had also accused one another of stealing tools or tampering with their computer equipment.



Ferrill had been an electrician for 20 years after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard where he served from 1987 to 1991.



Police were searching the three bedroom home where he lived with his wife and children on Thursday. contribute to this article add comment to discussion