resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts united states 28.Feb.2020 02:13
anti-racism | police / legal

African American Milwaukee Coors Mass Shooter Killed 5 Co-Workers Over Racism Motive

author: mjs
The gunman who killed five co-workers and then took his own life at Milwaukee's MillerCoors complex had worked there for 17 years and had a long running dispute with another employee.

Anthony N. Ferrill, 51, shot dead his colleagues at the headquarters of the brewing company, now known as Molson Coors Beverage Co., on Wednesday afternoon.

Ferrill had worked as an electrician at the company for 17 years, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A co-worker, who asked not to be named, told the outlet that Ferrill had been involved in a long-running dispute with one of the victims prior to the shooting.

Ferrill believed he was being discriminated against because he was black, the co-worker said.
The victim Ferrill had the ongoing dispute with had taken issue with the gunman frequently watching films on his phone during the workday, according to the co-worker.

Both Ferrill and that victim had also accused one another of stealing tools or tampering with their computer equipment.

Ferrill had been an electrician for 20 years after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard where he served from 1987 to 1991.

Police were searching the three bedroom home where he lived with his wife and children on Thursday.

homepage: homepage: http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/02/27/milwaukee-miller-coors-shooting-anthony-ferrill-identified-molsoncoors-gunman-shooter/4891164002/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion