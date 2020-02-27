resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 27.Feb.2020 16:48
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 02/28/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200228.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- Donald Trump spent two days visiting India with PM Modi to make trade and defense deals. The trade deals were not finalized and protestors were kept at bay. US/India relations are increasingly important as US/China conflicts expand. Meanwhile there wre deadly riots in Delhi over Modi's new citizenship law which many see as anti-Muslim. The Coronavirus is ever-expanding, causing disruption in Europe, especially Italy. A review of the countries where it is already altering public life. The legendary Carnival in Rio has incorporated many political statements against the right-wing populist government of Bolsonaro.

From CUBA- At the UN Human Rights Council the Cuban Foreign Minister denounced the intensification of the US blockade on the island, saying it is attempted genocide. The British newspaper The Guardian critiqued Trump and Pompeo's attacks on the Cuban medical collaboration that offers free health care to impoverished communities around the world. The UN Security Council has renewed the call for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Opening arguments were heard in the extradition trial of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange while protests were ongoing outside. On the second day of the hearing his lawyers reported that Julian was mistreated when returned to prison after the first day, including confiscating his case files.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer about the persecution of Julian Assange. He discusses the threat Assange's persecution poses to press freedom, why the mainstream media is slowly starting to support the WikiLeaks founder, the allegations Assange faced in Sweden, and Swedish complicity with CIA renditions during the Gulf War.

The latest Shortwave Report (February 28) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"We must reconstitute the natural world as the true terrain of politics. We must draw our standards from our natural world, heedless of ridicule, and reaffirm its denied validity. We must honor with the humility of the wise the bounds of that natural world and the mystery which lies beyond them, admitting that there is something in the order of being which evidently exceeds all our competence."
--Vaclav Havel

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

