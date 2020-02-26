newswire article reporting global government | health American Soldier Stationed in South Korea Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus author: Mick Americans should be preparing for the CoronaVirus' arrival and a "significant disruption of our lives." It's not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but rather more exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illness. An warning about returning military personnel and the spread of the CoronaVirus was published by Rainier Redoubt this morning:



United States Forces Korea (USFK) is implementing control measures to attempt to control the spread of COVID-19 among US Forces, but stated that the risk remains at a level 'high' for USFK peninsula-wide. The World Health Organization reported that as of February 25, 2020 there are more than 80,000 cases of CoronaVirus world-wide, and the virus continues to spread. In South Korea alone, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus.



USFK personnel returning to the United States frequently arrive at SEATAC (Port of Seattle).