American Soldier Stationed in South Korea Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

|
An warning about returning military personnel and the spread of the CoronaVirus was published by Rainier Redoubt this morning:
https://rainier-redoubt.blogspot.com/2020/02/american-soldier-stationed-in-south.html
United States Forces Korea (USFK) is implementing control measures to attempt to control the spread of COVID-19 among US Forces, but stated that the risk remains at a level 'high' for USFK peninsula-wide. The World Health Organization reported that as of February 25, 2020 there are more than 80,000 cases of CoronaVirus world-wide, and the virus continues to spread. In South Korea alone, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
USFK personnel returning to the United States frequently arrive at SEATAC (Port of Seattle).