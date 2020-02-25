newswire article reporting united states economic justice Economic Collapse : A Crack In The Debt Market Bubble HAS NOW OCCURRED. author: marketreport http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V83J5wZBYU



The 10yr bond yield drops again, and IMO will continue to collapse along with the rest of the yield curve... Understand, the action we are seeing in the debt market/yield curve WOULD NEVER EVER occur in a BOOMING economy.. not even in a mediocre economy.. This action IS ONLY SEEN in a collapsing economy.



THIS is a big deal.. even short term debt is getting hard to "sell." DO NOT, AND I REPEAT DO NOT IGNORE THIS.. Because weak demand precedes SELLING.. and an EPIC debt market sell off is coming... a debt market sell off will cause a stock market drop on an EPIC scale.. GM link to steemit.com



Weak Demand For Short Term Debt.. A Crack In The Debt Market Bubble. By Gregory Mannarino



The US Economy Is Collapsing.. And Here Is The Proof. By Gregory Mannarino



