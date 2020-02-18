newswire article reposts united states anti-racism | human & civil rights Maj Toure On Sanders Rally Attack: 'A Lot Of White Liberals Are Racist' author: Spencer Neale A rally on Monday for 2020 Democrat front-runner Bernie Sanders was briefly interrupted when an attendee was tackled while wearing a Black Guns Matter shirt, and that organization's founder  Maj Toure  is coming to the victim's defense.



'A lot of white liberals are racist': Black Guns Matter founder defends supporter attacked at Sanders rally



by Spencer Neale | February 18, 2020 11:56 AM



A rally for 2020 Democrat front-runner Bernie Sanders was briefly interrupted when an attendee was tackled while wearing a Black Guns Matter shirt, and the organization's founder is coming to the victim's defense.



Footage taken from Sanders's rally at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on Sunday night shows a white Sanders supporter tackling a person of color sporting the shirt. The violence began after the two men exchanged words about the piece of clothing, which said "Black Guns Matter," referring to the organization started by Philadelphia gun rights activist Maj Toure.



"Black Guns Matter equates to racism?" the man wearing the "Black Guns Matter" shirt can be heard asking in a video of the incident released Monday.



"Yes, that's what you're equating them to," the Sanders supporter replied. "You're equating black guns to black people, black lives, that's exactly what you're doing. I hope those guns are as important to you as other people's lives."



The two men then took turns accusing each other of racism before the white man attacked the person of color. Sanders, meanwhile, never paused his speech, and security chose to separate the two men instead of throwing them out of the event.



A white liberal calling a Black man racist for supporting the #SecondAmendment while ATTACKING US.



THIS is why we own GUNS. #BlackGunsMatter @newyorkpost @CBSDenver @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/2kdUWQW7pg

 Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) February 18, 2020



"Black people and their ability to own firearms has historically been very restricted," the victim later told CBS4, adding that the white man, identified only as Tyler, was the aggressor in the altercation. He also shared that he got the shirt from a concealed carry class.



Toure, speaking to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, said he doesn't personally know who the Black Guns Matter supporter is but said he'd like to find out.



"It speaks to his open-mindedness that he's a Black Guns Matter supporter at a Sanders rally trying to be objective," Toure said.



"A lot of white liberals are racist," he continued. "That's just the reality of it. Nothing makes a racist more upset than someone speaking out for black people's lives."



Toure, who unsuccessfully ran as a Libertarian candidate for Philadelphia City Council last year, started Black Guns Matter as a way to educate residents in urban areas about gun rights. His work has taken him across all 50 states to speak about the legacy of gun control in America's black neighborhoods.



"What Black Guns Matters means to us is saving lives in urban America," added Toure." We teach urban Americans how to deescalate violent situations and to be politically educated so they can become a political force. We are educating and informing people."







