newswire article commentary portland metro human & civil rights | police / legal Copwatch: COMMENTS ON VEHICLE TOW, ALCOHOL USE AND OTHER DIRECTIVES FEBRUARY 2020 e-mail: author: (reposting email) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org Below are our comments on the six Directives posted for February 2020

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/73677



In relaying the first four items to our constituents, we noted that they

all seem to relate to questionable behavior which put officers in front

of the Police Review Board or in the media in the last 10 months: COMMENTS ON VEHICLE TOW, ALCOHOL USE AND OTHER DIRECTIVES FEBRUARY 2020



To Chief Resch, Capt. Parman, Lieutenant Morgan, PPB Policy Analysts,

Compliance Officer/Community Liaison Team, Community Oversight Advisory

Board staff, US Dept. of Justice, Citizen Review Committee and the

Portland Police Bureau:



Below are our comments on the six Directives posted for February 2020 (

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/73677 ). While two have

not been reviewed under this process previously (so far as we know), the

ones that have continue to include problems Portland Copwatch (PCW)

identified in earlier comments. PCW continues to thank the Bureau for

putting out "redline" versions of Directives upon second review, but

urges the Bureau to include notes about reasons first review policies

have been chosen, including possible revisions the Bureau is

considering.



In relaying the first four items to our constituents, we noted that they

all seem to relate to questionable behavior which put officers in front

of the Police Review Board or in the media in the last 10 months:



640.50 Traffic Crash Investigations: Officer Alfonso Valadez chased a

suspect down an off-ramp of the freeway, leading to that person having a

fatal head-on crash (Dec. 2019 PRB report).*

316.00 Alcohol Use: Commander Steve Jones crashed his car into a utility

pole, cracking it in two, in June 2018, leading to the loss of his job

(Sept. 2019 PRB report).

630.23 Reserve Officer Program: The entirety of the Reserve Officer unit

resigned in 2018 when the Bureau failed to train them up to the

standards required by the US DOJ Agreement (Oregonian, April 19, 2019).

317.40 Authorized Use of Bureau Resources: Detective Norville Hollins

III was demoted after he took a police car to the Oregon coast

repeatedly, racking up hundreds of non-work miles (Dec. 2019 PRB

Report).



We are also making comments on the Holding Cells (870.25) and Vehicle

Tow (630.60) Directives, mostly based on our previous input.



As we have commented repeatedly, while it is useful to have 30 days to

make recommendations on the second round reviews, the 15-day window for

the first round is too short and precludes most official PPB advisory

bodies, which only meet once a month (or once every two months) from

weighing in.



We also continue to believe the Bureau should put letters on the

Definitions, Policy and Procedure sections so there are not multiple

sections with the same numbers. Our comments are on the Procedure

sections unless otherwise noted.



Footnote (introduction)

*-Valadez resigned before he could be fired.



DIRECTIVE 640.50 TRAFFIC CRASH INVESTIGATIONS (not previously posted)



PCW's only real comment on this policy is to add under Police Vehicle

Crashes, in the section currently marked b2 (under "investigating member

responsibilities") that information should be collected on what the

officer was doing while driving As currently written, the special report

has to capture "driver information, vehicle information, insurance

information, road conditions, lighting in the area, weather, causal

factors, contributing factors and any other relevant information that

explains how, why, when and where the crash happened." This does not

explicitly include whether the officers were or were not on an emergency

call, whether they intentionally violated posted traffic signals, or,

most importantly for current technology, whether the officers were

accessing their police onboard computer (as seen in the PPB's 2018

annual report).



In January, our group put out an analysis of settlement data from

2013-2020, finding City Council has approved at least $750,869.98 for 30

officer-related auto accidents, an average cost of $25,029 per crash.

PCW encouraged the City to "do a deeper dive into the huge payouts for

police auto accidents, which are suspected to involve distracted

driving. Officers use mobile computers while operating police vehicles,

which goes contrary to any rules of the road, much less for those who

frequently speed, ignore traffic signals, and make otherwise illegal

turns in emergency (and perhaps non-emergency) situations."



DIRECTIVE 316.00 ALCOHOL USE (not previously posted)



PCW also does not have a lot to say about this Directive, although it is

interesting that undercover officers are encouraged to only drink

non-alcoholic beverages, with the exception that if they do drink

alcohol it should not be "an amount which would impair to any degree

their ability to perform their duty" (Policy 2). While many civilians

would be fired for drinking on the job, apparently officers can continue

to perform law enforcement tasks so long as they have let the supervisor

know that they drank and/or why their breath smells like alcohol (Policy

1). The Police Review Board report indicates that Commander Jones'

accident in 2018 happened when the Commander was driving a Bureau car

while technically on call for duty, which would violate Policy Section 3

limiting off-duty drinking so officers will not report to duty while

impaired or smelling of alcohol. However, this Directive was not cited

in his case. Jones resigned before he could be fired.



DIRECTIVE 630.23 RESERVE OFFICERS (PCW's last comments September 2015)



Technical note: The Statement of Purpose, Policy and Procedure sections

are all sequentially numbered in this Directive.



It is not extremely clear from this Directive how the Reserve program

differs from the Public Safety Support Specialist program, except that

there are references to (a) using force and deadly force in the Section

now numbered 11.1.2, (b) participating in a pursuit in 11.1.3, and (c)

firearms training in the awards Section 16.1.



On that issue, in our previous comments we expressed concerns that

Section 16.1 describes a special Jack A. Taliaferro Award for firearms

proficiency for Reserve Officers. We noted that the US Department of

Justice Settlement Agreement encourages the City to move away from using

force and toward de-escalation, and encouraged the City to get rid of

such competitions among officers awarding the use of firearms. We wrote

"certainly if officers are going to use guns, they should know how to

aim and shoot, but the award sends a strange message."



We have not seen any reports of the Reserve Officer program being

re-populated after the mass resignations, but hope the current Trainees

(in "basic reserve academy," Section 8.2.1), and Intermediate officers

(who have to "complete the Reserve Field Training Manual," whatever that

is, Section 8.4.2) and Senior officers, as part of their 500 hours of

training (Section 8.5.3) are being given appropriate crisis

intervention, de-escalation and procedural justice training.



One issue we also raised in 2015 was that the Section now numbered

10.1.4 allows for Reserve Officers at "Community Events," to which we

would add they can also be assigned to "special missions" (Section

10.1.2). Occasionally we have seen or heard of Reserve Officers acting

questionably in crowd control situations. Unless they are specially

trained, we noted, perhaps that is not an appropriate duty for Reserves.



We also called attention to the Section now numbered 5.8, which allows

former police officers to automatically enter the Reserve program upon

approval of the Chief without the required background check given to

ordinary civilians. While it's unlikely the Chief would let an officer

with Sustained excessive force findings or certain criminal convictions

join up, some qualifier should probably be added regarding the officer's

work history that might disqualify them from continuing to be part of

the Bureau.



DIRECTIVE 870.25 TEMPORARY HOLDING ROOMS (last posted in September 2019

but last commented on by PCW in March 2015)



This Directive is now called "Procedures for Members in Specially

Designated Areas in Police Facilities," which is a mouthful, but used to

be called "Holding Rooms" when, as we noted, that term was not defined.

We appreciate the Bureau defining the term in the proposed updated

version. The format of this Directive indicates that the proposed

changes from 2015 were never adopted.



There is still the problem we previously noted where the Directive

creates prohibitions on certain behaviors, but then gives exceptions to

those prohibitions without noting they are exceptions.



a) In the definitions section (no numbers), the meaning of "holding

room" states that "Juvenile status offenders shall not be placed in

holding cells." However, Section 1.2.2 says juveniles will be put into

separate holding cells from adults, with Section 1.2.3 allowing this to

happen for up to five hours.



b) In Procedure Section 1.1.1, the policy states that prisoners should

be handcuffed "at all times" but then proceeds to talk about the ways

officers are allowed to take the handcuffs off in Section 1.1.1.1.

Perhaps 1.1.1 should include the words "except as described below."



Moreover, PCW continues to question the use of holding cells for

juveniles just based on whether they have "engaged in criminal behavior"

(1.2.4), since there's a presumption of innocence until a court hearing

establishes otherwise.



Our final note on this Directive is that section 1.1.4, requiring

officers to remove firearms and ammunition when entering the holding

rooms area, should be reflected in the policy around entering mental

health facilities (850.25, as we commented in January and previously).



DIRECTIVE 317.40 AUTHORIZED USE OF BUREAU RESOURCES (previous comments

March and June 2017)



Areas of interest from our previous comments still deserve attention,

though these are more observations than concerns.



--Officers have no expectation of personal privacy when using City

resources including their passwords to get into computer systems (Policy

Section 3).



--The City can search any property including desks, files and lockers

where the City has complete or joint ownership (Policy Section 4).



--Whereas officers were previously prohibited from using Bureau

technology systems for personal reasons except in "family emergencies,

unforeseen work schedule changes, or communications regarding collective

bargaining activities," they may now do so if it is for a "short

duration" (Section 1.1.2). This revised Section then says such activity

cannot violate the "prohibited uses," but does not define that term.

Perhaps it is a reference to Sections 1,1.6 and 1.1.7 which prohibit

personal use of cameras/video and forwarding criminal justice

information. We noted in June 2017 that forwarded information isn't

supposed to go to smart phones or computer devices, but doesn't

explicitly prohibit them from being sent to email (though that was on

the list of prohibitions in an earlier version), or, we should add, to

the internet/cloud.



--In addition, we expressed concern about a clause that is now in Policy

Section 5 which notes the rules about use of City resources may be

over-ridden by the "union" contract. While we support workers'

collective bargaining rights, there should also be strict limitations

based on the officers' positions as sworn law enforcement, as employees

of the City and as people authorized to use force and deadly force. In

our past comments we referred to the case of the officers who used

Facebook to display their badges and write "I am Darren Wilson," and

officers who "liked" those posts.



Additional concerns from June 2017:



---Section 1.2.4 tells officers to use judgment when transporting

alcohol, whereas Directive 316.00 says alcohol can only be transported

when it is evidence.



--Also related to Directive 316.00, Section 1.2.5 asks officers not to

"consume alcohol to the extent that it would impair their ability to

perform police duties." We noted that some officers may reach the legal

limit but not feel impaired.



DIRECTIVE 630.60 VEHICLE DISPOSITION (last comments made March 2018, and

sent a link to the CRC's 2007 recommendations in August 2019)



It appears the Bureau has made at least a mild gesture to include the

Citizen Review Committee's 2007 Tow Policy Work Group recommendation #7

for special consideration if the person is living in the vehicle in

question. However, the language indicates officers will always tow a

person's vehicle, with Policy Section 1 requiring that officers "shall

enforce regulations by towing" but then asks them to be "mindful of

potential hardship to vulnerable populations." If officers are required

to take action, being mindful is not going to help a person get their

home and belongings back. We urge a more comprehensive approach to

offering discretion to officers.



Items we previously noted had been in the Directive in 2009 but

disappeared, both of which were CRC recommendations.



--The first, ways a vehicle can be driven away by others or locked and

left in place (CRC recommendation #1) is now addressed in two places.

Section 2.3 allows a lawful driver "who is present at the scene" move

the car away, but lets officers call for a tow if that person is not

present and doesn't show up before they make the call. No time frame is

given for waiting. Then Section 2.4 allows officers to leave a vehicle

in place so long as it can be "reasonably secured."



--The second, asking vehicle occupants if valuables should be noted on

the property receipt (CRC recommendation #5), is not listed anywhere. In

fact, we were unable to find any part of the Directive that requires

officers to take an inventory of what is in a vehicle being towed upon

request of the occupant. PCW is wary of officers conducting inventories

without permission, as they can be used as back-door ways to conduct

searches without consent, but if a person is concerned their valuables

may be at risk police should take note.



For some reason, the provision that a person who arrives on scene before

a tow truck is called, and proves ownership, should have the vehicle

released to them has been removed, even though PCW encouraged the Bureau

to emphasize that clause previously. (This was also CRC recommendation

#6). This is a huge step backward in building community trust.



The Bureau should revisit the CRC's Work Group report, especially the

recommendation rejected by Chief Sizer to examine possible bias in whose

vehicles get towed, at:

( http://www.pjw.info/copwatch/CRC_Tow_Policy_Report0907.pdf).*



Other comments:



--In a previous version, specific crimes which might trigger vehicle

tows were listed; now the reasons to tow seem less clear.



--Also still missing are sections telling officers not to release cars

to people who are intoxicated, mailing notice of a tow to a vehicle's

owner and when appropriate to allow access to the vehicle's contents.

This last item is addressed only in circumstances where there is

evidence of a crime and officers can deny access to the vehicle (Section

5.4.2).



--While some clarification has been made to which autos are towed to

private lots and which are towed to the Bureau's lot in Rivergate, it

may be useful to explain that-- if we're reading the Directive

properly-- vehicles which are involved in further police investigation

go to Rivergate. (See CRC recommendation #8.)



--It's not clear why impound notices or citations are not required in

some circumstances, such as if a vehicle is given a "courtesy tow" to

clear streets for large events (Section 4.5.1.3), or if it is towed for

an "alarm disturbance" (Section 2.5.2.4).



--On that note, while there are definitions for "administrative release"

and "administrative fee," the repeated use of those terms throughout the

Directive without context is very confusing. We suggest saying

"Administrative release required from Records division," and

"Administrative fee required from community member."



--The Section allowing officers to write "TOW" on a parking tag

previously explained that was to clarify to the tow company which car

was to be towed, but now does not (Section 4.3.1.2.2). There may be

other reasons to do so, but it seems useful to explain why this action

is important. It is also not clear why this is discretionary and not

mandatory.



--For the third time, we are noting that the term "shop number" is used

in Section 4.4.1.1.1 about towed police vehicles is not defined.



--The Section on "Courtesy Tows" (4.5), in an older version, advised

people who have vehicles in a restricted area that they can use magnetic

signs or other markings to keep their own vehicles in the area. The

current version does not.



--Sections 2.5.2.6.2 and 5.1.1.3 specifically allows Public Safety

Support Specialists to request vehicles with Vehicle Identifications

Number issues to be towed to the Bureau's lot; this is one of the only

mention of PSS Specialists we have seen outside their own Directive. PCW

continues to encourage the Bureau to have more unarmed officers

performing law enforcement duties to minimize the likelihood of use of

force.



Footnote (630.60):

*-PCW posted the CRC report to our site when we could no longer find it

on the City's website.



---------



CONCLUSION



As we wrote one year ago this month, "PCW again appreciates that the

Bureau asks for community comments on its policies, and the few changes

that were made in response to our feedback. However, the other

common-sense ideas we are putting forward which would lead to a more

trustworthy and community-minded police force should not be brushed

aside. We are hoping that the once the PCCEP starts making

recommendations, the Bureau will engage in public discussions (involving

the Committee members and the general public) rather than continuing to

go behind closed doors to assess community input. That would show a true

commitment to 'community engaged policing.'" Now that PCCEP has proposed

a policy, albeit not related to a specific Directive but rather

generally about how to approach traffic stops, we hope the Bureau takes

up this challenge and engages in meaningful discussion.



Thank you for the opportunity to comment,



dan handelman and other members of

Portland Copwatch contribute to this article add comment to discussion