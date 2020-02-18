newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia actions & protests | imperialism & war Sandy Peace Vigil on March 6th - 13 years author: peace The schedule for the Peace Vigil is from 4 to 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. Snow, Rain or shine, cold or hot, we've been coming out since February 2nd of 2007.



Power to the Peaceful! This is your reminder that our Sandy Peace Vigil continues -- We gather on the First Friday of each month and our next vigil will be held Friday afternoon January 3rd, 4 PM until 5 p.m. on the shoulder of HWY 26 at 362nd Ave (in Sandy).



We had 8 beautiful peace supporters turn out at our February 7th vigil--13 years of standing for peace on our spot along Highway 26: Thank you to Tom Riddering, Susan Gates, Walt Trandum, and Cathy and Roger Fantz for coming (and bringing commemorate signs).



If you come out, please wear a reflective vest for better visibility. We have extra signs available. contribute to this article add comment to discussion