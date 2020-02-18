Sandy Peace Vigil on March 6th - 13 years

|
This is your reminder that our Sandy Peace Vigil continues -- We gather on the First Friday of each month and our next vigil will be held Friday afternoon January 3rd, 4 PM until 5 p.m. on the shoulder of HWY 26 at 362nd Ave (in Sandy).
We had 8 beautiful peace supporters turn out at our February 7th vigil--13 years of standing for peace on our spot along Highway 26: Thank you to Tom Riddering, Susan Gates, Walt Trandum, and Cathy and Roger Fantz for coming (and bringing commemorate signs).
If you come out, please wear a reflective vest for better visibility. We have extra signs available.