newswire article commentary united states 18.Feb.2020 09:55
government | human & civil rights

Russia Is A Progressive Democracy, America Is A Fascist Plutocracy

author: blues
Too bad I have to live in this hell with all the money going for defective military junk, Billionaires running for Dictator, poop and needles are all over the sidewalks, empty store shelves are coming due to covid-19 in the country that makes all our necessities, etc, and so on.
Trump is actually a liberal, well, very conservative also. Loves all the police, even the crooked ones, and other billionaires. Why do people hate Trump (and it's real true hate)? Don't people remember that George W. Bush deliberately killed 3,000 Americans by blowing up the World Trade Center (but he couldn't have done it if Bill Clinton hadn't set it up). (Or do you believe that it was done by 19 drunken hairy guys with box cutters?) Then he went on to use that psy-op to murder millions more innocent people in the Middle East. Trump has never done anything quite so awful.

Things for Russians are getting better every day. Even gay people are not persecuted (they just are prohibited to counsel gaydom to small kids). Meanwhile America is being taken down by falsely elected 'officials' who are putting spy cameras everywhere, and enabling the police to stop people on the highways and take all the money out of their wallets.

We need ranked sum voting (RSV) -- NOT fraudulent ranked choice voting ('RCV') whereby corrupt election managers can 'edit' every individual ballot in (for all practical purposes) secret. Putin is giving Russia a real future. Unlimited spy cameras everywhere and police who perpetrate highway robbery and now ranked choice voting (RCV) will bring America to a hellish future.

"Putin is giving Russia a real future" 18.Feb.2020 10:37
. link

a real future where opposition political party leaders are routinely jailed and journalists who are critical of putin mysteriously wind up dead.

you know, the kind of progressive country where the government bans the use of private encrypted messaging apps and vpn services - to make sure the fsb can read everyones messages. true progressives!

you should move there blues you will be so comfortable

A Good Citizen Who Believes Everything He/She Was Told 18.Feb.2020 11:26
blues link

=/ a real future where opposition political party leaders are routinely jailed and journalists who are critical of putin mysteriously wind up dead. /=

That is just fake propaganda. Remember Seth Rich? The Clinton body count? A certain Mr. Epstein, perhaps?

=/ you know, the kind of progressive country where the government bans the use of private encrypted messaging apps and vpn services - to make sure the fsb can read everyones messages. true progressives! /=

Yeah sure. 'Private encrypted' except not really encrypted at all for the NSA, who already pwn all your 'devices' right down to the BIOS level (to include the top secret Intel Micro Engine hidden in your CPU). Hiding behind a 'VPN'? It's got more holes than a Swiss cheese. At least the Russians don't pretend to give you your security theater.

Unless they have very, very strong ties to Russian people, Russia will not allow Americans to just drop in and live there. Anyway, I happen to be here to take my own country back. I bet you are the one who would leave if you ever were to stumble upon the truth.

thank you blues 18.Feb.2020 12:53
. link

so in your bizarre logic, the russian government banned vpns not because they want to snoop on their own citizens, but because they are protecting russian citizens from the nsa. that is pretty impressive even by your own stupid standards

i bet you think the berlin wall was built to keep people from sneaking into east germany dont you

War Is All You Have Left 18.Feb.2020 14:14
blues link

You have made your CIA MKUltra conditioning empty Russophobia issues quite evident. Even despite their absolute meaninglessness. You MUST have an enemy. To fight. To destroy. Always. Your life is a neverending war for nothing.

Because of your devout service to churnitalism. Keep churning the dead bodies. Make it as public yet a mysterious as possible. Stay on top of the history cycle. Churn, Churn, Churn. After all, when that is all you have left, that is all you Have left.

Streisand effect

word salad 18.Feb.2020 16:35
. link

absolute meaningless nonsense. your entire persona is 'america bad, russia and putin good. simple score voting'

blues vs. "."  the Russia-strawman Punch and Judy. 19.Feb.2020 00:12
_ link

who the ***K cares about Russia? It's a washed up has been nation with a broken down nuclear armed military, GDP less than the state of California and a tinpot corrupt dictator.


Did you post this here on PDX IMC, blues, to get further attention for your Hobby Horse Simple Score Voting ?

and then have the other troll, "." come back at you about CIA conspiracies and Russophilia?


this is your idea of Band Width visibility for Le Agenda de blues?

