Who litters more? Poor or Rich? author: Emily The disparate amount of litter in some neighborhoods is striking. My observation is even in densely populated affluent neighborhoods there's less litter. Do rich people go to poor neighborhoods with their discards and litter? Who knows. We know many homeless people leave massive amounts of litter but who can blame them - they have more serious problems to deal with. Don't people know it's wrong to litter or is it now cool or something? Who knows. Maybe billboards should have messages guilting people to not litter.