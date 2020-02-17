newswire article reposts global legacies | political theory The finance-dominated regime of accumulation and crisis e-mail: author: Alex Demirovice-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com Bourgeois society is currently undergoing a multiple crisis. Profits and private indebtedness skyrocket while wages and investments stagnate. Why don't governments loosen austerity measures and collectivize debt? Forms of solidarity economy and economic democracy are important building blocks for a transformation of the capitalist economuy, steps toward the unity of humanity in a classless society free of domination in which the state is left to wither. to read the 40-page article published by the Rosa Luxemburg foundation in 2013, click on



https://www.rosalux.de/en/publication/id/7142/the-financedominated-regime-of-accumulation-and-the-crisis-in-europe/