resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary global 13.Feb.2020 16:58
alternative media

A few things about Sibel Schick

author: Antonia
About Sibel Schick. Something should be known about you. No room for lies and misinformation.
Sibel Schick is not just a feminist. Sibel Schick is much more than that. Above all, she is a cold-blooded self-centered woman.

Everything that stands in her way is mercilessly finished. Be it a marginalized person (trans, WoC... .... . or just a committed feminist. Sibel Schick spares no effort and time to torture them slowly and continuously psychologically.[1] [2]You are all right here. It often boils down to the fact that in addition to assassination, those Nazis are also accused of eating. Doxxing and ongoing harassment are often initiated by Sibel Schick. [3]

But not only that! Sibel Schick does not take the solidarity her preached with WoC, trans and other marginalized people so seriously. [4] Her would rather support your own "lemmings" and leave others out. Often white cis dudes with money and influence are treated preferentially by her ("likes to say white men shit, but that's just a sham").[5]

Everything for fame and PayPal account. Only a few marginalized people support you. These are the ones who have to say yes and amen to everyone. If one of them falls out of line, the support ends. [6]

Sibel Schick is the master. Lies and manipulation determine your actions. This is also evident from her high number of followers. Blind lemmings who throw up their money and always say yes and amen.

Sibel Schick also campaigns for the exploitation of women. "Pussies are just money boxes". That is your motto.[7]

You can find it on Twitter here:  https://twitter.com/sibelschick



Information about her racist and Sexist partner are here:  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438164.shtml




[1  https://twitter.com/sibelschick/status/1221037025282920448

[2] https://twitter.com/Organspende1/status/1221065489914519554

[3] https://twitter.com/ew_autorin/status/1226756874986557441

[4] https://twitter.com/Organspende1/status/1221218588834586629

[5] https://twitter.com/Organspende1/status/1221831982663061504

[6] https://archive.li/RVCl4

[7] https://twitter.com/sibelschick/status/1142746081631133696

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion