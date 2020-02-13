resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 13.Feb.2020 16:41
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 02/14/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200214.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on Export Credit Agencies, which allow countries to invest and promote oil, gas, and coal development without oversight. Through ECAs billions of dollars are poured into the fossil fuel industry despite the Paris Agreement of 2015, and the increasing dangers caused by global warming. Taxpayers in industrialized countries are unwittingly paying for this rather than development of renewable energy.

From JAPAN- The EUs Foreign Policy chief has apologized for criticizing young climate change protestors. Record breaking high temperatures were observed in Antarctica this week. The UN has expressed concern over the upsurge of desert locusts in eastern Africa which are destroying essential food crops. US military aircraft flew close to Taiwan to keep pressure on China.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, host Afshin Rattansi speaks with ex-Israeli diplomat Daniel Levy about Trump's so called deal of the century. He discusses why the peace plan is doomed to fail, why it reflects Israeli propaganda, what the deal would mean for Palestinians, and why he calls it a 180 page hate letter from America.

From CUBA- Last weekend in Venezuela there was a terrorist attack on major telecommunication equipment. The Russian government has rejected US threats to impose new sanctions on companies for cooperating with Venezuela in oil production. Exiled Bolivian President Evo Morales has called for peace in the country. The US army is preparing to carry out its largest military drills in Europe in the past 25 years. A day of solidarity with Leonard Peltier was held in San Francisco.

The latest Shortwave Report (February 14) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Before the fateful day of January 22, 2019, fewer than one in five Venezuelans had heard of Juan Guaidó. Only a few months ago, the 35-year-old was an obscure character in a politically marginal far-right group closely associated with gruesome acts of street violence. But after a single phone call from from US Vice President Mike Pence, Guaidó proclaimed himself president of Venezuela. Anointed as the leader of his country by Washington, a previously unknown political bottom-dweller was vaulted onto the international stage as the US-selected leader of the nation with the world's largest oil reserves. Echoing the Washington consensus, the New York Times editorial board hailed Guaidó as a "credible rival" to Maduro with a "refreshing style and vision of taking the country forward."
--Max Blumenthal and Dan Cohen

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

