The Shortwave Report 02/14/20 Listen Globally!

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on Export Credit Agencies, which allow countries to invest and promote oil, gas, and coal development without oversight. Through ECAs billions of dollars are poured into the fossil fuel industry despite the Paris Agreement of 2015, and the increasing dangers caused by global warming. Taxpayers in industrialized countries are unwittingly paying for this rather than development of renewable energy.



From JAPAN- The EUs Foreign Policy chief has apologized for criticizing young climate change protestors. Record breaking high temperatures were observed in Antarctica this week. The UN has expressed concern over the upsurge of desert locusts in eastern Africa which are destroying essential food crops. US military aircraft flew close to Taiwan to keep pressure on China.



From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, host Afshin Rattansi speaks with ex-Israeli diplomat Daniel Levy about Trump's so called deal of the century. He discusses why the peace plan is doomed to fail, why it reflects Israeli propaganda, what the deal would mean for Palestinians, and why he calls it a 180 page hate letter from America.



From CUBA- Last weekend in Venezuela there was a terrorist attack on major telecommunication equipment. The Russian government has rejected US threats to impose new sanctions on companies for cooperating with Venezuela in oil production. Exiled Bolivian President Evo Morales has called for peace in the country. The US army is preparing to carry out its largest military drills in Europe in the past 25 years. A day of solidarity with Leonard Peltier was held in San Francisco.



