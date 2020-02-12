newswire article reposts united states economic justice | human & civil rights Federal Reserve: "Current Monetary Policy Will Likely Remain Appropriate"=NEW WORLD ORDER author: marketreport Federal Reserve Chair Powell announces that the Fed will continue its overnight repo lending (fiat currency printing) of hundreds of billions of dollars per week  which has been in place since September 2019 and "don't call it Quantitative Easing" a la 2008 bailouts  to provide liquidity for and prop up the Wall Street banks, stock market and economy overall.



Appropriate? What he means is he will continue to issue in EPIC sums of debt to fulfill the multi-decade plan of the Fed. to be the lender and buyer of last resort.. America, its citizens, and THE WORLD are in serious trouble.. Welcome to the NWO.



SIX Banks Run The Federal Reserve. These banks are J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. HEY YOU: *DON'T* call it "quantitative easing" ... link to steemit.com



WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER... By Gregory Mannarino



marketreport (72) in money  22 hours ago



1.png

SIX Banks Run The Federal Reserve. These banks are J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

