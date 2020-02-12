resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 12.Feb.2020 05:28
economic justice | human & civil rights

Federal Reserve: "Current Monetary Policy Will Likely Remain Appropriate"=NEW WORLD ORDER

author: marketreport
Federal Reserve Chair Powell announces that the Fed will continue its overnight repo lending (fiat currency printing) of hundreds of billions of dollars per week  which has been in place since September 2019 and "don't call it Quantitative Easing" a la 2008 bailouts  to provide liquidity for and prop up the Wall Street banks, stock market and economy overall.

Appropriate? What he means is he will continue to issue in EPIC sums of debt to fulfill the multi-decade plan of the Fed. to be the lender and buyer of last resort.. America, its citizens, and THE WORLD are in serious trouble.. Welcome to the NWO.

SIX Banks Run The Federal Reserve. These banks are J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.
HEY YOU: *DON'T* call it
HEY YOU: *DON'T* call it "quantitative easing" ...
 link to steemit.com

WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER... By Gregory Mannarino

marketreport (72) in money  22 hours ago

---
1.png
---

homepage: homepage: http://steemit.com/money/@marketreport/welcome-to-the-new-world-order-by-gregory-mannarino

contribute to this article


Debt-based financialized fiat currency model has replaced "capitalism" 12.Feb.2020 05:31
> link

Debt-based economic model: Can the US dominate the global financial system forever?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438077.shtml

Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438151.shtml

TRUMP [to Federal Reserve]: More Easy Money Please... IN YOUR FACE.
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438041.shtml

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For Third Time In 2019
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437872.shtml

US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml

The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437842.shtml

Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437851.shtml

Trump, while simultaneously calling for devaluation of the/a weaker U.S. dollar, is outspending Obama by enormous magnitude :
Late 2019 Economics: We've never seen anything like this. Not even under Obama
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437849.shtml

The Fed Protects Gamblers at the Expense of the Economy
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438141.shtml

The Disaster Of Negative Interest Rates
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437810.shtml

The Silence On Wall Street's Dark Pools Is Deafening
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438027.shtml

Financial N-Option Will Settle Trump's Oil War
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438125.shtml

IMF: Global economy, financial system on brink of disaster
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437837.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437838.shtml

IMF and Word Bank Heads Debate Growing Debt Problems
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/02/438209.shtml


The way out for a world economy hooked on debt? More debt
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438001.shtml


Paul Volcker's Long Shadow
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438039.shtml

post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism' 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/437997.shtml#465064
total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.


 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Financialization
N.B. the ^ sections on *Financial turnover compared to gross domestic product (GDP), and *Futures markets

 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derivative_(finance)


(Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml

(42:24)  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6m49vNjEGs

Obama And Trump: The Two Best Friends The Fed Has Ever Had 12.Feb.2020 05:33
marketreport link

Obama And Trump.. The Two Best Friends The Fed. Has Ever Had. By Gregory Mannarino

marketreport (72) in money  21 hours ago (edited)

The TAG TEAM which Obama and Trump have become is epic. Both Presidents helping The Fed. to fulfill their "destiny" to become the lender and buyer of last resort.. the final nail into total debt slavery.. No two Presidents have issued in more debt than these last two- NEVER has the Fed. been more powerful than NOW... GM

http://steemit.com/money/@marketreport/obama-and-trump-the-two-best-friends-the-fed-has-ever-had-by-gregory-mannarino

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion