Federal Reserve: "Current Monetary Policy Will Likely Remain Appropriate"=NEW WORLD ORDER

WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER... By Gregory Mannarino
marketreport (72) in money 22 hours ago
Appropriate? What he means is he will continue to issue in EPIC sums of debt to fulfill the multi-decade plan of the Fed. to be the lender and buyer of last resort.. America, its citizens, and THE WORLD are in serious trouble.. Welcome to the NWO.
SIX Banks Run The Federal Reserve. These banks are J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.
Trump, while simultaneously calling for devaluation of the/a weaker U.S. dollar, is outspending Obama by enormous magnitude :
post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism'
total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.
N.B. the ^ sections on *Financial turnover compared to gross domestic product (GDP), and *Futures markets
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derivative_(finance)
(Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge
(42:24) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6m49vNjEGs