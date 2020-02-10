RACE TALKS: 2.11.20 An Open Dialogue: Portland Parent Union & PPS Board of Education

|
Join Race Talks for a panel discussion February 2020:
An Open Dialogue: Portland Parent Union and Portland Public Schools Board of Education
With an introduction by Sheila Washington Warren, Founder and Director of PPU, and Susan Anglada, PPS Educator.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
McMenamins Kennedy School Gym
5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland | Phone: 503-249-3983
Doors open at 6pm
Newcomers Welcome: 6:45pm
Program: 6:45pm - 9:15pm
Free | Minor with parent or guardian
RACE TALKS is a free series co-sponsored by Donna Maxey (Founder/Director of RACE TALKS), World Arts Foundation, Resolutions Northwest, and McMenamins.
Spread the word. Please forward this information to any group, business, school, class, and individual you feel might be interested. Contact us if you have questions or suggestions about the upcoming program or the series in general. https://racetalkspdx.com
Recent videos from previous Race Talks events here: https://racetalkspdx.com/videos/