RACE TALKS: 2.11.20 An Open Dialogue: Portland Parent Union & PPS Board of Education author: PDX Race Talks Info Join PDX Race Talks on Tuesday 2/11/20 for an open forum in which board and union members will participate in facilitated discussion groups to hear the concerns of parents, students, and citizens regarding equitable opportunities and outcomes for our youth. Join Race Talks for a panel discussion February 2020:

An Open Dialogue: Portland Parent Union and Portland Public Schools Board of Education



With an introduction by Sheila Washington Warren, Founder and Director of PPU, and Susan Anglada, PPS Educator.



Tuesday, February 11, 2020

McMenamins Kennedy School Gym

5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland | Phone: 503-249-3983



Doors open at 6pm

Newcomers Welcome: 6:45pm

Program: 6:45pm - 9:15pm



Free | Minor with parent or guardian



RACE TALKS is a free series co-sponsored by Donna Maxey (Founder/Director of RACE TALKS), World Arts Foundation, Resolutions Northwest, and McMenamins.



Spread the word. Please forward this information to any group, business, school, class, and individual you feel might be interested. Contact us if you have questions or suggestions about the upcoming program or the series in general. https://racetalkspdx.com



Recent videos from previous Race Talks events here: https://racetalkspdx.com/videos/