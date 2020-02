newswire article announcements global faith & spirituality | government Life Becomes Word Becomes Sentience author: blues Nothing. Time. Signal. Word. Signal becomes Purpose becomes Life becomes Word becomes Sentience. Life implies Death. All Sentient things must move then Live then Speak then Think then Die. The Universe must Die. In good Time. Not Today. First we have Rules. Then Kings. Then Democracy. Corruption is the path to Death. Life is the struggle against Corruption. And inevitable Death.



Democracy is the attempt of the many Serfs to be Free of the few Kings. It can be nothing Less. Nor More.



